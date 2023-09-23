Slowing Rates Of Return At Spire (NYSE:SR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Spire (NYSE:SR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Spire, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$462m ÷ (US$10b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Spire has an ROCE of 5.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spire compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Spire Tell Us?

In terms of Spire's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 47% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Spire has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Spire has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Spire (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

