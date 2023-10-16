Slowing Rates Of Return At TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TerraVest Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CA$67m ÷ (CA$642m - CA$195m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, TerraVest Industries has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TerraVest Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how TerraVest Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 165% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that TerraVest Industries has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 283% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for TerraVest Industries that we think you should be aware of.

