Slowing Rates Of Return At UMS Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at UMS Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UMS Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = RM15m ÷ (RM171m - RM1.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, UMS Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.9%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.7% generated by the Trade Distributors industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of UMS Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For UMS Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at UMS Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if UMS Holdings Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From UMS Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, UMS Holdings Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 2.9% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

UMS Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

