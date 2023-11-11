Slowing Rates Of Return At Uzin Utz (ETR:UZU) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Uzin Utz (ETR:UZU), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Uzin Utz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = €31m ÷ (€435m - €125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Uzin Utz has an ROCE of 9.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Uzin Utz's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Uzin Utz here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Uzin Utz in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Uzin Utz's ROCE

In summary, Uzin Utz has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 15% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

