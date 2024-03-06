Slowing Rates Of Return At Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Varex Imaging is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$68m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$150m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Varex Imaging has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Varex Imaging compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Varex Imaging .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Varex Imaging Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Varex Imaging. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.3% and the business has deployed 31% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Varex Imaging has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 49% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Varex Imaging does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

