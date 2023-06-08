Slowing Rates Of Return At Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Waste Management's (NYSE:WM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Waste Management, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$31b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Waste Management has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Waste Management compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Waste Management here for free.

So How Is Waste Management's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Waste Management's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Waste Management has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 112% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Waste Management and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

