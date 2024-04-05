Slowing Rates Of Return At Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Wong Fong Industries (Catalist:1A1) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wong Fong Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = S$4.4m ÷ (S$82m - S$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Wong Fong Industries has an ROCE of 6.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Wong Fong Industries.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Wong Fong Industries' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Wong Fong Industries in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Wong Fong Industries' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 34% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

