Slowing wage growth eases pressure for interest rate rises - latest updates

Wages increased at a slower pace than expected, official figures show, easing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again before the year is over.

Pay including bonuses increased by 8.1pc in the three months to August, compared to a record pace of 8.5pc in July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Economists had expected an increase of 8.3pc.

It is the first time the figure has eased from one month to the next since February.

It comes a day after the chief economist at the Bank of England warned that it is too early to declare victory in the fight against inflation.

Huw Pill said inflation at 6.7pc is still “well above” the 2pc target, leaving the Bank with “work to do” to get price rises under control for the years to come.

He added: “We cannot be complacent. We have work to do. It is important that we do not declare victory prematurely.”

Watchdog orders rethink on Heathrow passenger charges

A decision on how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines must be reconsidered, competition regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

In February, aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger must be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.

But the airport and three airlines - British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic - appealed against the CAA’s decision.

Kirstin Baker, who chairs the CMA’s group which assessed the appeals, said:

Having considered these appeals, we found that the CAA’s Heathrow price control struck broadly the right balance between ensuring prices for passengers are not too high and encouraging investors to maintain and improve the airport over time. There are a handful of smaller issues we have ordered the CAA to look at again and it has agreed to do this swiftly.

Good news that real wages are growing, says Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing, so people have more money in their pockets. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.

Public sector pay growth hits record high

Average regular earnings excluding bonuses increased 7.8pc in the three months to August and lifted 0.7pc after taking inflation into account, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Annual average regular pay growth for the public sector was 6.8pc in the three months to August, which is the highest figure since comparable records began in 2001.

For the private sector, this was 8pc and among the largest annual growth rates seen outside of the pandemic.

Annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 7.8% in June to August 2023.



This is similar to recent periods and is one of the highest regular annual growth rates since comparable records began in 2001.



Rolls-Royce confirms plans to cut 2,500 jobs

Rolls-Royce has proposed to cut between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs across its global business in the latest stage of a significant transformation plan.

The aerospace engineering specialist said it aims to become a “simpler, more streamlined, organisation” through the process.

The company, which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove “duplication” and deliver cost efficiencies through the shake-up.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said:

We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders. Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success. This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.

A Rolls-Royce plant in Dahlewitz near Berlin - REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Wage rises slowed down from the record pace they had set in the three months to July, according to official figures.

Pay including bonuses rose by 8.1pc in the three months to August, easing off from the 8.5pc jump in the previous period.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose in cautious trading, with investors choosing to focus on corporate earnings prospects and the resilience of the US economy ahead of tensions in the Middle East.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4pc. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 1pc at 31,988.40 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7pc to 17,763.41.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3pc to 3,081.75. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5pc to 7,059.00. India’s Sensex advanced 0.5pc and the SET in Thailand rose 0.5pc.

It has been confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said Israel would not be allowed to act in Gaza without consequences, warning of “pre-emptive action” by the “resistance front” in the coming hours.

Israel’s shekel weakened beyond four-to-the-dollar for the first time since 2015 on Monday, as it bears some of the brunt of worry and uncertainty about the Gaza situation.

On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 1.1pc for its best day since the October 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas. It closed at 4,373.63. The Dow rose 0.9pc to 33,984.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.2pc to 13,567.98.

