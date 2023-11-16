SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0125

The board of SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.0125 per share on the 5th of January. The dividend yield will be 6.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

SLP Resources Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to grow by 97.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 78% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0167 total annually to MYR0.055. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. SLP Resources Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though SLP Resources Berhad's EPS has declined at around 13% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

SLP Resources Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for SLP Resources Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

