SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.0125

SLP Resources Berhad (KLSE:SLP) will pay a dividend of MYR0.0125 on the 5th of April. The dividend yield will be 5.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

SLP Resources Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to grow by 106.8% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 77% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0167 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.055. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 16% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

SLP Resources Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help SLP Resources Berhad make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, SLP Resources Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

