SLP Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SLP) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at SLP Resources Berhad's (KLSE:SLP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.4% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SLP Resources Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SLP Resources Berhad is:

10.0% = RM19m ÷ RM192m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of SLP Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

At first glance, SLP Resources Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But SLP Resources Berhad saw a five year net income decline of 4.6% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

So, as a next step, we compared SLP Resources Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 18% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about SLP Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SLP Resources Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

SLP Resources Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 94% (or a retention ratio of 5.9%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. To know the 2 risks we have identified for SLP Resources Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, SLP Resources Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 84% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, SLP Resources Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on SLP Resources Berhad. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

