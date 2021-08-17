U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,440.26
    -39.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,272.30
    -353.10 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,640.62
    -153.14 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.15
    -39.27 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.57
    -0.72 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0107 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    +0.2900 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.81
    -595.15 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.62
    -18.73 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

SLQT ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to "lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or "the Company") (NYSE:SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") are hereby notified that they have until October 15, 2021 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you currently own stock or options in SelectQuote, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660170/SLQT-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-SelectQuote-Inc-NYSESLQT-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Cassava Sciences...

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Could Robinhood Stock Help You Become a Millionaire By 2030?

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently completed its initial public offering (IPO), and the company's valuation shows that investors have high growth expectations. Its market capitalization currently stands at $42 billion, which looks massive in comparison to Robinhood's tiny profit of $7.4 million in 2020. For example, Robinhood's cumulative funded accounts have more than tripled to 18 million since the end of 2019.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Tencent Music Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The music-streaming arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent reported quarterly results amid a new wave of regulatory pressures.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.