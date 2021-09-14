SLQT, ANVS & VIEW - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Deadlines

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021
Deadline: October 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/slqt.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/anvs.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/view.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662564/SLQT-ANVS-VIEW--Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-Shareholders-of-Class-Actions-and-Deadlines

