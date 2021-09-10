U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.67
    -11.61 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,758.10
    -121.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,227.97
    -20.28 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.89
    -7.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.61
    +1.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0370 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9340
    +0.2040 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,304.96
    -1,542.00 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.16
    -54.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.69
    +4.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SLQT, ANVS & VIEW Class Actions and Deadlines - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021
Deadline: October 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/slqt.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/anvs.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/view.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662562/SLQT-ANVS-VIEW-Class-Actions-and-Deadlines--Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Loses $7 Billion in Value on Slow Alzheimer’s Drug Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Could Robinhood Lose Its Main Source of Revenue?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission could be cracking down on payment for order flow. Here's what that could mean.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Oil rallies to $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose to around $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. "With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Pandemic Have You Thinking of Retirement? Try It On First.

    Retiring in phases can provide a taste of life without work and a test of your financial plan. Here are some things to know about exiting in stages.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • Apple fires whistleblower who complained about workplace sexism

    Apple has fired a manager who reported the company to employment authorities and spoke out on allegations of sexism at the tech giant.

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.