SLQT Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

·2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 or purchased shares of SelectQuote's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/SelectQuote for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo
Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/SelectQuote

The case alleges that SelectQuote and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) SelectQuote repeatedly reported inflated revenues, earnings, and accounts receivable, as well as the revenue per policy and lifetime value per policy; and (ii) despite receiving persistency data twice each year that showed SelectQuote's actual renewals were far below the estimates used to calculate the LTV portion of recognized revenue, the Company did not make the necessary adjustments to its financial statements.

Interested SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/SelectQuote

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/SelectQuote

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668015/SLQT-Investor-Alert-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Deadline-Approaching

