SLQT Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 or purchased shares of SelectQuote's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/SelectQuote for more information.

The case alleges that SelectQuote and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) SelectQuote repeatedly reported inflated revenues, earnings, and accounts receivable, as well as the revenue per policy and lifetime value per policy; and (ii) despite receiving persistency data twice each year that showed SelectQuote's actual renewals were far below the estimates used to calculate the LTV portion of recognized revenue, the Company did not make the necessary adjustments to its financial statements.

Interested SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws.

