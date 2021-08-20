U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

SLQT Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (NYSE: SLQT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt.

Bronstein, Gewirtz &amp; Grossman, LLC
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in SelectQuote you have until October 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slqt-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-selectquote-inc-shareholders-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301359443.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

