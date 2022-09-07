Customers can pay what they want with 100% of the donation going to Food Banks Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Quench your thirst and do good at the same time on Slurpee® Name Your Price Day. On September 14th, Slurpee fans can pay what they want for a large Slurpee at any 7-Eleven® Canada locations, and sip away feeling good that 100% of the donation goes to Food Banks Canada in their support of local food banks.

Slurpee® Name Your Price Day is back at 7-Eleven® Canada with 100% of the donation going Food Banks Canada in support of local food banks. (CNW Group/7-Eleven Canada)

Whether it's $2, $5, or $20, the simple act of purchasing a large Slurpee can have a big impact on and help Canadians living with food insecurity. For every $1 donated, Food Banks Canada is able to provide 2 meals to those in need.

"Being a good neighbour and supporting the communities we operate in is one of our core values, and it's a sentiment shared by our customers too," says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Our customers have been so supportive the past 8 years of Slurpee Name Your Price Day, and this year, we hope they'll join us again in the quest to make this our biggest donation event yet."

Support for Food Banks Canada is now more important than ever as visits to food banks have increased by over 20 per cent since 2019, with Canadians making over 1.3 million visits in March 2021 alone.

"We are grateful for our partnership with 7-Eleven® Canada and to everyone who takes the time to purchase a Slurpee® on September 14th," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "These donations come at an important time, when food banks in every region of Canada are stretched to their limits, reporting increased demand, which is expected to remain high as more and more people count on food banks to help them cope with rising inflation."

This is also a perfect opportunity for Slurpee fans to treat themselves to limited-time, feature flavours like Crush Cactus Catapult, Fanta Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Yuzu Lemonade and Frog Water in addition to fan-favourites like Coca-Cola, Crush Orange and newly returned MTN Dew Blue Shock. And to make this even a sweeter donation, customers can earn 7Rewards points with their donations by scanning their 7-Eleven app at checkout.

Story continues

For more information on Slurpee Name Your Price Day, visit 7-eleven.ca/nypd and @SlurpeeCanada on all social platforms.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,700 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – in March 2021– made 1.3 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE 7-Eleven Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c3550.html