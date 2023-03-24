U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,341.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,859.75
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.10
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.60
    -0.36 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.35 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4990
    -0.2900 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,296.58
    +973.50 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.02
    +21.56 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,390.30
    -29.31 (-0.11%)
     

SM aids quake-hit Türkiye and Syria

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PASAY CITY, Philippines, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In solidarity with earthquake-hit countries Türkiye and Syria, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) of the SM Group, sent aid through the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) last Feb. 27, 2023.

SMFI’s Connie Angeles (second from left) hands the donation to Philippine Red Cross chairperson Dick Gordon (third from left). Joining the turnover are PRC Governor Ernesto Isla and PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang (first and fourth from left, respectively). (PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
SMFI’s Connie Angeles (second from left) hands the donation to Philippine Red Cross chairperson Dick Gordon (third from left). Joining the turnover are PRC Governor Ernesto Isla and PRC Secretary General Dr. Gwen Pang (first and fourth from left, respectively). (PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)

Represented by SM Foundation Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles, SMFI handed 200 units of gasoline generators to PRC to provide power to the quake-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

Additionally, the social good arm of SM also donated Php5 million to help address the needs of earthquake victims.

The aid comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Türkiye and northwest Syria. The disaster was followed by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, hitting southern Türkiye, which led to additional casualties and damages.

(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sm-aids-quake-hit-turkiye-and-syria-301780541.html

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

