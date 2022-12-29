U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.28 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9880
    -1.3470 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,595.02
    +61.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.05
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

SM ENERGY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

·1 min read

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) today announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on February 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 20, 2023. The Company currently has approximately 121.9 million shares of common stock outstanding, which reflects a reduction of approximately 900,000 shares from the previously reported quarter that were repurchased by the Company during the fourth quarter of 2022.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SOURCE SM Energy Company

