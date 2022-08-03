SM ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET ACHIEVED

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provided certain third quarter and full year 2022 guidance.

Highlights include:

Leverage ratio target met, net debt target fast approaching. The Company remains ahead of schedule to meet its key strategic leverage targets of 1.0 times net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX (1) and $1.0 billion principal amount of debt net of cash, an inflection point the Company expects to meet in the fourth quarter 2022.

Well performance remains robust. Production in the second quarter 2022 was 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) and was 46% oil. Production met the top end of guidance, supported by base well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas that met the high end of expectations. As a result of strong well performance, the Company is increasing production guidance for 2022 to 54-55 MMBoe, or 148-151 MBoe/d, up 4% at the mid-point.

Bottom line profitability. Net income in the second quarter 2022 was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, and Adjusted net income (1) was $2.19 per diluted common share.

Cash flow generation at record high. For the second quarter 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million. (1) Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX (1) was $559.7 million, a one-quarter record high for the Company, and free cash flow (1) was $276.6 million. For the first half of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, and free cash flow (1) was $590.9 million.

Senior secured revolving credit facility increased and extended. The initial borrowing base is increased to $2.5 billion and lender commitments increased to $1.25 billion. The term is five years, subject to certain early maturity events, as discussed in the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.

Bolstering methane detection with new technology. Following a successful pilot program, in the third quarter 2022 the Company plans to initiate a methane detection program using aerial-based LiDAR technology with baseline flyovers covering 100% of the Company's operated production facilities. The technology is expected to provide the ability to pinpoint the emissions sources, which enables improved response times.

Story continues

President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "We enjoyed a successful first half of 2022 by executing on our core strategic objectives. Our leverage ratio(1) is now at 0.7 times and we have reduced the principal amounts of outstanding debt by $551.4 million, funded with $590.9 million in free cash flow(1) generated in the first half of 2022. We expect to reduce net debt(1) to around $1.0 billion in the coming months, and we look forward to the next phase of shareholder value creation.

"Operational results continue to meet or exceed the high end of expectations, supported by strong well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Higher than expected production and continued strength in commodity prices are significantly boosting cash flows, resulting in a lower than expected reinvestment rate(1) for the year of approximately 45%, despite the effects of inflation."

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS



PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA





Midland Basin South Texas Total Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4,908 / 53.9 1,231 / 13.5 6,140 / 67.5 Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d) 15,973 / 175.5 15,544 / 170.8 31,517 / 346.3 NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d) 4 / - 1,945 / 21.4 1,949 / 21.4 Total (MBoe / MBoe/d) 7,575 / 83.2 5,767 / 63.4 13,342 / 146.6 Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.





Production volumes are approximately 57% from the Midland Basin and 43% from South Texas and were approximately 46% oil, 39% natural gas, and 15% NGLs.

Second quarter production volumes of 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) were up 7% compared with the same period in 2021 and down 3% sequentially. Second quarter 2022 volumes reflect strong base production performance as a result of the larger stimulation design employed in certain Midland Basin wells as well as from South Texas. Sequentially, production decreased from both South Texas and the Midland Basin, in accordance with expectations that reflect the planned timing of completions over the past year in each region.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA









Midland Basin South Texas Total (Pre/Post-hedge)(1) Oil ($/Bbl) $108.99 $107.28 $108.64 / $79.45 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $8.61 $6.68 $7.66 / $5.96 NGLs ($/Bbl) nm $42.11 $42.08 / $37.96 Per Boe $88.80 $55.10 $74.23 / $56.20

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.



In the second quarter, the average realized price before the effect of hedges was $74.23 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $56.20 per Boe.(1)

Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $108.41/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $7.17/MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $50.05/Bbl.

The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the second quarter was a loss of $18.03 per Boe, or $240.6 million.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME (LOSS), NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Second quarter 2022 net income was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $223.0 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. The current year period included a 76% increase in total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income due to a 7% increase in production and a 64% increase in the average commodity price per Boe compared with the same period in 2021. This increase is partially offset by a derivative settlement loss of $240.6 million in the current year period versus a derivative settlement loss of $158.8 million in the prior year period and a recorded $67.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption in June 2022 of the 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The current year period also benefited from a 30% decline in DD&A per Boe. For the first six months of 2022, net income was $372.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $474.3 million, or $4.07 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2021.

Second quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million,(1) which was up $300.5 million, or 140%, from the same period in 2021 with net cash provided by operating activities of $296.4 million before net change in working capital of $(82.5) million totaling $213.9 million.(1) For the first six months of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, which was up $623.5 million from the same period in 2021. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital for both the second quarter and first six months of 2022 compared with the same periods in 2021 was primarily due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS),(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $559.7 million, up $302.8 million, or 118%, from $256.9 million for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $1.1 billion compared with $471.9 million in the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted net income(1) was $272.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net income(1) of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, Adjusted net income was $518.8 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

At June 30, 2022, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.72 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On June 30, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $1.59 billion with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $267.1 million. Net debt(1) was $1.32 billion.

On August 2, 2022, the Company and its lenders entered into a Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement ("New Credit Agreement"). The New Credit Agreement provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility with an increased initial borrowing base of $2.5 billion and initial aggregate lender commitments totaling $1.25 billion. The maturity date is August 2, 2027 (absent certain early maturity events, as described in the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the credit agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1), and customary covenants include, but are not limited to, a maximum total funded debt to 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 3.50 to 1.00 and a minimum adjusted current ratio of 1.00 to 1.00. See the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q for additional detail.

Second quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $215.6 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $22.2 million were $237.8 million.(1) During the second quarter 2022, the Company drilled 23 net wells, of which 10 were in South Texas and 13 were in the Midland Basin, and added 9 net flowing completions, of which 2 were in South Texas and 7 were in the Midland Basin. The Company projected 20 flowing completions in the second quarter and, while all wells were fracture stimulated, drill out operations on certain wells took longer than anticipated, pushing 11 flowing completions into early July.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As entered into as of July 27, 2022, commodity derivative positions for the second half of 2022 include:

Oil - Approximately 48% of expected oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $55.29/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps).

Oil, Midland Basin differential - Approximately 4,900 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive $1.15/Bbl basis.

Natural gas - Approximately 45% of expected natural gas production is hedged. 13,916 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.42/MMBtu, and 6,152 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $2.21/MMBtu.

NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane swaps and collars.

The Company expects to hedge less than 30% of 2023 production.

A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 2Q22 accompanying slide deck.

2022 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2022:

Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $870-900 million. The increase incorporates higher than expected inflation and the decision to retain current rig and pressure pumping crews through the end of the year to better ensure continuous and efficient operations in a supply-constrained environment. The Company expects to drill 98 net wells and complete 81 net wells in 2022, or with 52 net wells drilled and 54 net wells completed in the second half of the year, an increase of 6 and 3, respectively, from the February guidance.

Production: 54-55 MMBoe or 148-151 MBoe/d. This represents a 4% increase at the mid-point and is a result of well performance exceeding original expectations in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Full year production is expected to be 46%-47% oil.

Production costs:

DD&A: ~$11.50/Boe

Exploration expense: ~$50 million

G&A: Unchanged at ~$110 million

GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER 2022:

Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $250-270 million. In the third quarter 2022, the Company expects to drill 24 net wells, of which 11 are planned for South Texas and 13 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line 35 net wells, of which 21 are planned for South Texas and 14 are planned for the Midland Basin.

Production: 13.2-13.6 MMBoe, or 143-148 MBoe/d, at approximately 46% oil.

UPCOMING EVENTS

EARNINGS Q&A WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

August 4, 2022 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2022 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. To join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

Live Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/pAjDSntN

Replay (conference ID 11299) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-770-2030/647-362-9199

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 18, 2022.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

August 8, 2022 – EnerCom Denver – The Energy Conference – President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 2:20 pm Mountain time/4:20 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.

September 8, 2022 – Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference – Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 2:30 pm Central time/3:30 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.

DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "estimate," "expect," "goal," "generate," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, projections for the full year and third quarter 2022, including guidance for capital expenditures, production, production costs, DD&A, exploration expense, G&A, reinvestment rate, the percent of future production to be hedged, and the number of wells the Company plans to drill and complete in 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the 2021 Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

FOOTNOTE 1

Indicates a non-GAAP measure. Please refer below to the section "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" in Financials Highlights for additional information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands, except share data) June 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2022

2021 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,089

$ 332,716 Accounts receivable 333,944

247,201 Derivative assets 18,308

24,095 Prepaid expenses and other 13,792

9,175 Total current assets 633,133

613,187 Property and equipment (successful efforts method):





Proved oil and gas properties 9,694,929

9,397,407 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (5,944,409)

(5,634,961) Unproved oil and gas properties 577,854

629,098 Wells in progress 290,407

148,394 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,203 and $62,359, respectively 33,199

36,060 Total property and equipment, net 4,651,980

4,575,998 Noncurrent assets:





Derivative assets 8,236

239 Other noncurrent assets 45,775

44,553 Total noncurrent assets 54,011

44,792 Total assets $ 5,339,124

$ 5,233,977 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 583,236

$ 563,306 Derivative liabilities 425,041

319,506 Other current liabilities 5,476

6,515 Total current liabilities 1,013,753

889,327 Noncurrent liabilities:





Revolving credit facility —

— Senior Notes, net 1,570,648

2,081,164 Asset retirement obligations 100,296

97,324 Deferred income taxes 102,371

9,769 Derivative liabilities 36,347

25,696 Other noncurrent liabilities 70,809

67,566 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,880,471

2,281,519 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 121,959,282 and 121,862,248 shares, respectively 1,220

1,219 Additional paid-in capital 1,850,601

1,840,228 Retained earnings 605,564

234,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,485)

(12,849) Total stockholders' equity 2,444,900

2,063,131 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,339,124

$ 5,233,977

SM ENERGY COMPANY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2022

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating revenues and other income:













Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue $ 990,377

$ 562,569

$ 1,849,098

$ 985,734 Other operating income 1,725

1,280

2,780

21,961 Total operating revenues and other income 992,102

563,849

1,851,878

1,007,695 Operating expenses:













Oil, gas, and NGL production expense 165,593

125,456

310,284

226,386 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion 154,823

204,714

314,304

371,674 Exploration (1) 20,868

8,714

29,914

18,037 Impairment 4,389

8,750

5,389

17,500 General and administrative (1) 28,291

24,639

53,287

49,353 Net derivative loss (2) 104,236

370,348

522,757

715,037 Other operating expense, net 1,096

1,852

1,401

1,253 Total operating expenses 479,296

744,473

1,237,336

1,399,240 Income (loss) from operations 512,806

(180,624)

614,542

(391,545) Interest expense (35,496)

(39,536)

(74,883)

(79,407) Loss on extinguishment of debt (67,226)

(2,144)

(67,605)

(2,144) Other non-operating income (expense), net 112

(853)

(233)

(1,224) Income (loss) before income taxes 410,196

(223,157)

471,821

(474,320) Income tax (expense) benefit (86,711)

162

(99,572)

56 Net income (loss) $ 323,485

$ (222,995)

$ 372,249

$ (474,264)















Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 121,910

118,357

121,909

116,568 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 124,343

118,357

124,267

116,568 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 2.65

$ (1.88)

$ 3.05

$ (4.07) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 2.60

$ (1.88)

$ 3.00

$ (4.07) Dividends per common share $ —

$ —

$ 0.01

$ 0.01















(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:













Exploration expense $ 974

$ 812

$ 1,965

$ 2,096 General and administrative expense 3,505

3,144

6,788

7,597 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 4,479

$ 3,956

$ 8,753

$ 9,693















(2) The net derivative loss line item consists of the following:













Derivative settlement loss $ 240,598

$ 158,822

$ 408,781

$ 266,707 (Gain) loss on fair value changes (136,362)

211,526

113,976

448,330 Total net derivative loss $ 104,236

$ 370,348

$ 522,757

$ 715,037