U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.81
    -3.61 (-3.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.02
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8870
    +0.7350 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,293.05
    +279.70 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.87
    +9.14 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

SM ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET ACHIEVED

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·19 min read
SM ENERGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS; LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET ACHIEVED
SM Logo
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SM
    Watchlist

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2022 and provided certain third quarter and full year 2022 guidance.

Highlights include:

  • Leverage ratio target met, net debt target fast approaching. The Company remains ahead of schedule to meet its key strategic leverage targets of 1.0 times net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX(1) and $1.0 billion principal amount of debt net of cash, an inflection point the Company expects to meet in the fourth quarter 2022.

  • Well performance remains robust. Production in the second quarter 2022 was 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) and was 46% oil. Production met the top end of guidance, supported by base well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas that met the high end of expectations. As a result of strong well performance, the Company is increasing production guidance for 2022 to 54-55 MMBoe, or 148-151 MBoe/d, up 4% at the mid-point.

  • Bottom line profitability. Net income in the second quarter 2022 was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, and Adjusted net income(1) was $2.19 per diluted common share.

  • Cash flow generation at record high. For the second quarter 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million.(1) Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $559.7 million, a one-quarter record high for the Company, and free cash flow(1) was $276.6 million. For the first half of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, and free cash flow(1) was $590.9 million.

  • Senior secured revolving credit facility increased and extended. The initial borrowing base is increased to $2.5 billion and lender commitments increased to $1.25 billion. The term is five years, subject to certain early maturity events, as discussed in the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.

  • Bolstering methane detection with new technology. Following a successful pilot program, in the third quarter 2022 the Company plans to initiate a methane detection program using aerial-based LiDAR technology with baseline flyovers covering 100% of the Company's operated production facilities. The technology is expected to provide the ability to pinpoint the emissions sources, which enables improved response times.

President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel comments: "We enjoyed a successful first half of 2022 by executing on our core strategic objectives. Our leverage ratio(1) is now at 0.7 times and we have reduced the principal amounts of outstanding debt by $551.4 million, funded with $590.9 million in free cash flow(1) generated in the first half of 2022. We expect to reduce net debt(1) to around $1.0 billion in the coming months, and we look forward to the next phase of shareholder value creation.

"Operational results continue to meet or exceed the high end of expectations, supported by strong well performance in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Higher than expected production and continued strength in commodity prices are significantly boosting cash flows, resulting in a lower than expected reinvestment rate(1) for the year of approximately 45%, despite the effects of inflation."

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS


PRODUCTION BY OPERATING AREA




Midland Basin

South Texas

Total

Oil (MBbl / MBbl/d)

4,908 / 53.9

1,231 / 13.5

6,140 / 67.5

Natural Gas (MMcf / MMcf/d)

15,973 / 175.5

15,544 / 170.8

31,517 / 346.3

NGLs (MBbl / MBbl/d)

4 / -

1,945 / 21.4

1,949 / 21.4

Total (MBoe / MBoe/d)

7,575 / 83.2

5,767 / 63.4

13,342 / 146.6

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.



  • Production volumes are approximately 57% from the Midland Basin and 43% from South Texas and were approximately 46% oil, 39% natural gas, and 15% NGLs.

  • Second quarter production volumes of 13.3 MMBoe (146.6 MBoe/d) were up 7% compared with the same period in 2021 and down 3% sequentially. Second quarter 2022 volumes reflect strong base production performance as a result of the larger stimulation design employed in certain Midland Basin wells as well as from South Texas. Sequentially, production decreased from both South Texas and the Midland Basin, in accordance with expectations that reflect the planned timing of completions over the past year in each region.

REALIZED PRICES BY OPERATING AREA






Midland Basin

South Texas

Total

(Pre/Post-hedge)(1)

Oil ($/Bbl)

$108.99

$107.28

$108.64 / $79.45

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

$8.61

$6.68

$7.66 / $5.96

NGLs ($/Bbl)

nm

$42.11

$42.08 / $37.96

Per Boe

$88.80

$55.10

$74.23 / $56.20

Note: Totals may not calculate due to rounding.


In the second quarter, the average realized price before the effect of hedges was $74.23 per Boe and the average realized price after the effect of hedges (post-hedge) was $56.20 per Boe.(1)

  • Benchmark pricing for the quarter included NYMEX WTI at $108.41/Bbl, NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas at $7.17/MMBtu and Hart Composite NGLs at $50.05/Bbl.

  • The effect of commodity derivative settlements for the second quarter was a loss of $18.03 per Boe, or $240.6 million.

For additional operating metrics and regional detail, please see the Financial Highlights section below and the accompanying slide deck.

NET INCOME (LOSS), NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Second quarter 2022 net income was $323.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $223.0 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. The current year period included a 76% increase in total oil, gas, and NGL production revenue and other income due to a 7% increase in production and a 64% increase in the average commodity price per Boe compared with the same period in 2021. This increase is partially offset by a derivative settlement loss of $240.6 million in the current year period versus a derivative settlement loss of $158.8 million in the prior year period and a recorded $67.2 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption in June 2022 of the 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The current year period also benefited from a 30% decline in DD&A per Boe. For the first six months of 2022, net income was $372.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted common share, compared with a net loss of $474.3 million, or $4.07 per diluted common share, in the same period in 2021.

Second quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $542.6 million before net change in working capital of $(28.2) million totaled $514.4 million,(1) which was up $300.5 million, or 140%, from the same period in 2021 with net cash provided by operating activities of $296.4 million before net change in working capital of $(82.5) million totaling $213.9 million.(1) For the first six months of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities of $884.7 million before net change in working capital of $109.7 million totaled $994.4 million, which was up $623.5 million from the same period in 2021. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities before net change in working capital for both the second quarter and first six months of 2022 compared with the same periods in 2021 was primarily due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

ADJUSTED EBITDAX,(1) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS),(1) AND NET DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED EBITDAX(1)

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $559.7 million, up $302.8 million, or 118%, from $256.9 million for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was $1.1 billion compared with $471.9 million in the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was due to the increases in both production volumes and realized prices after the effect of hedges.

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted net income(1) was $272.8 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, which compares with Adjusted net income(1) of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021. For the first six months of 2022, Adjusted net income was $518.8 million, or $4.17 per diluted common share, compared with an Adjusted net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

At June 30, 2022, Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDAX(1) was 0.72 times.

FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

On June 30, 2022, the outstanding principal amount of the Company's long-term debt was $1.59 billion with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $267.1 million. Net debt(1) was $1.32 billion.

On August 2, 2022, the Company and its lenders entered into a Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement ("New Credit Agreement"). The New Credit Agreement provides for a senior secured revolving credit facility with an increased initial borrowing base of $2.5 billion and initial aggregate lender commitments totaling $1.25 billion. The maturity date is August 2, 2027 (absent certain early maturity events, as described in the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the credit agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1), and customary covenants include, but are not limited to, a maximum total funded debt to 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 3.50 to 1.00 and a minimum adjusted current ratio of 1.00 to 1.00. See the Company's second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q for additional detail.

Second quarter 2022 capital expenditures of $215.6 million adjusted for increased capital accruals of $22.2 million were $237.8 million.(1) During the second quarter 2022, the Company drilled 23 net wells, of which 10 were in South Texas and 13 were in the Midland Basin, and added 9 net flowing completions, of which 2 were in South Texas and 7 were in the Midland Basin. The Company projected 20 flowing completions in the second quarter and, while all wells were fracture stimulated, drill out operations on certain wells took longer than anticipated, pushing 11 flowing completions into early July.

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

As entered into as of July 27, 2022, commodity derivative positions for the second half of 2022 include:

  • Oil - Approximately 48% of expected oil production is hedged to WTI at an average price of $55.29/Bbl (weighted-average of collar ceilings and swaps).

  • Oil, Midland Basin differential - Approximately 4,900 MBbls are hedged to the local price point at a positive $1.15/Bbl basis.

  • Natural gas - Approximately 45% of expected natural gas production is hedged. 13,916 BBtu is hedged to HSC at an average price of $2.42/MMBtu, and 6,152 BBtu is hedged to WAHA at an average price of $2.21/MMBtu.

  • NGL hedges are by individual product and include propane swaps and collars.

The Company expects to hedge less than 30% of 2023 production.

A detailed schedule of these and other derivative positions are provided in the 2Q22 accompanying slide deck.

2022 OPERATING PLAN AND GUIDANCE

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP capital expenditures because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to, and timing of, capital accruals. The inability to project certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of a reconciliation.

GUIDANCE FULL YEAR 2022:

  • Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $870-900 million. The increase incorporates higher than expected inflation and the decision to retain current rig and pressure pumping crews through the end of the year to better ensure continuous and efficient operations in a supply-constrained environment. The Company expects to drill 98 net wells and complete 81 net wells in 2022, or with 52 net wells drilled and 54 net wells completed in the second half of the year, an increase of 6 and 3, respectively, from the February guidance.

  • Production: 54-55 MMBoe or 148-151 MBoe/d. This represents a 4% increase at the mid-point and is a result of well performance exceeding original expectations in both the Midland Basin and South Texas. Full year production is expected to be 46%-47% oil.

  • Production costs:

  • DD&A: ~$11.50/Boe

  • Exploration expense: ~$50 million

  • G&A: Unchanged at ~$110 million

GUIDANCE THIRD QUARTER 2022:

  • Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals): $250-270 million. In the third quarter 2022, the Company expects to drill 24 net wells, of which 11 are planned for South Texas and 13 are planned for the Midland Basin, and turn-in-line 35 net wells, of which 21 are planned for South Texas and 14 are planned for the Midland Basin.

  • Production: 13.2-13.6 MMBoe, or 143-148 MBoe/d, at approximately 46% oil.

UPCOMING EVENTS

EARNINGS Q&A WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

August 4, 2022 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2022 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. To join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 18, 2022.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

  • August 8, 2022 – EnerCom Denver – The Energy Conference – President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 2:20 pm Mountain time/4:20 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.

  • September 8, 2022 – Inaugural Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference – Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 2:30 pm Central time/3:30 pm Eastern time. The event will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period. The Company will post an investor presentation to its website the morning of the event.

DISCLOSURES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. The words "estimate," "expect," "goal," "generate," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, projections for the full year and third quarter 2022, including guidance for capital expenditures, production, production costs, DD&A, exploration expense, G&A, reinvestment rate, the percent of future production to be hedged, and the number of wells the Company plans to drill and complete in 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause SM Energy's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Future results may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q and the 2021 Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak as of the date of this release. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

FOOTNOTE 1

Indicates a non-GAAP measure. Please refer below to the section "Definitions of non-GAAP Measures as Calculated by the Company" in Financials Highlights for additional information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except share data)

June 30,


December 31,

ASSETS

2022


2021

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 267,089


$ 332,716

Accounts receivable

333,944


247,201

Derivative assets

18,308


24,095

Prepaid expenses and other

13,792


9,175

Total current assets

633,133


613,187

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):




Proved oil and gas properties

9,694,929


9,397,407

Accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization

(5,944,409)


(5,634,961)

Unproved oil and gas properties

577,854


629,098

Wells in progress

290,407


148,394

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,203 and $62,359, respectively

33,199


36,060

Total property and equipment, net

4,651,980


4,575,998

Noncurrent assets:




Derivative assets

8,236


239

Other noncurrent assets

45,775


44,553

Total noncurrent assets

54,011


44,792

Total assets

$ 5,339,124


$ 5,233,977

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 583,236


$ 563,306

Derivative liabilities

425,041


319,506

Other current liabilities

5,476


6,515

Total current liabilities

1,013,753


889,327

Noncurrent liabilities:




Revolving credit facility


Senior Notes, net

1,570,648


2,081,164

Asset retirement obligations

100,296


97,324

Deferred income taxes

102,371


9,769

Derivative liabilities

36,347


25,696

Other noncurrent liabilities

70,809


67,566

Total noncurrent liabilities

1,880,471


2,281,519

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value - authorized: 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 121,959,282 and 121,862,248 shares, respectively

1,220


1,219

Additional paid-in capital

1,850,601


1,840,228

Retained earnings

605,564


234,533

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,485)


(12,849)

Total stockholders' equity

2,444,900


2,063,131

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,339,124


$ 5,233,977

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,


For the Six Months Ended

June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Operating revenues and other income:








Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue

$ 990,377


$ 562,569


$ 1,849,098


$ 985,734

Other operating income

1,725


1,280


2,780


21,961

Total operating revenues and other income

992,102


563,849


1,851,878


1,007,695

Operating expenses:








Oil, gas, and NGL production expense

165,593


125,456


310,284


226,386

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and asset retirement obligation liability accretion

154,823


204,714


314,304


371,674

Exploration (1)

20,868


8,714


29,914


18,037

Impairment

4,389


8,750


5,389


17,500

General and administrative (1)

28,291


24,639


53,287


49,353

Net derivative loss (2)

104,236


370,348


522,757


715,037

Other operating expense, net

1,096


1,852


1,401


1,253

Total operating expenses

479,296


744,473


1,237,336


1,399,240

Income (loss) from operations

512,806


(180,624)


614,542


(391,545)

Interest expense

(35,496)


(39,536)


(74,883)


(79,407)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(67,226)


(2,144)


(67,605)


(2,144)

Other non-operating income (expense), net

112


(853)


(233)


(1,224)

Income (loss) before income taxes

410,196


(223,157)


471,821


(474,320)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(86,711)


162


(99,572)


56

Net income (loss)

$ 323,485


$ (222,995)


$ 372,249


$ (474,264)









Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

121,910


118,357


121,909


116,568

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

124,343


118,357


124,267


116,568

Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ 2.65


$ (1.88)


$ 3.05


$ (4.07)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ 2.60


$ (1.88)


$ 3.00


$ (4.07)

Dividends per common share

$ —


$ —


$ 0.01


$ 0.01









(1) Non-cash stock-based compensation included in:








Exploration expense

$ 974


$ 812


$ 1,965


$ 2,096

General and administrative expense

3,505


3,144


6,788


7,597

Total non-cash stock-based compensation

$ 4,479


$ 3,956


$ 8,753


$ 9,693









(2) The net derivative loss line item consists of the following:








Derivative settlement loss

$ 240,598


$ 158,822


$ 408,781


$ 266,707

(Gain) loss on fair value changes

(136,362)


211,526


113,976


448,330

Total net derivative loss

$ 104,236


$ 370,348


$ 522,757


$ 715,037

SM ENERGY COMPANY

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2022













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(in thousands, except share data and dividends per share)





Additional
Paid-in
Capital


Retained
Earnings


Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss


Total
Stockholders'
Equity


Common Stock






Shares


Amount





Balances, December 31, 2021

121,862,248


$ 1,219


$ 1,840,228


$ 234,533


$ (12,849)


$ 2,063,131

Net income




48,764



48,764

Other comprehensive income





182


182

Cash dividends declared, $0.01 per share




(1,218)



(1,218)

Issuance of common stock upon vesting of RSUs, net of shares used for tax withholdings

1,929



(24)




(24)

Stock-based compensation expense



4,274




4,274

Balances, March 31, 2022

121,864,177


$ 1,219


$ 1,844,478


$ 282,079


$ (12,667)


$ 2,115,109

Net income




323,485



323,485

Other comprehensive income




...

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • eBay stock rises following second-quarter earnings beat

    eBay shares are moving higher after the company reported a Q2 earnings beat and maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.22 per share.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • CVS stock rises on Q2 earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CVS Health.

  • Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

    One of last month's more surprising winners was Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Crocs reports its quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday. Crocs continues to be one of the cheapest consumer stocks relative to its growth rate.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • 1 Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock After Earnings, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The market isn't putting too much faith in this drugmaker right now, and that could be a mistake.

  • Match Group stock plunges after posting an earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Match Group.

  • Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Prudential's (PRU) Q2 results reflect poor performance of Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM), U.S. Businesses and International businesses.

  • Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Worth US$36.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) by taking the...

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Acquire Romeo for In-House Battery Packs

    Nikola (NKLA) announces a $144 million deal to buy the battery developer Romeo to build in-house battery packs in a bid to spur EV efforts.

  • Moderna CEO: No ‘Crazy’ Deals. We’re Giving Cash to Shareholders.

    CEO Stephane Bancel also told Barron's that his company's Covid-19 vaccine will gain share from the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Novo Nordisk shares fall on Wegovy news despite outlook lift

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shares in Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk fell on Wednesday as news about its new obesity drug disappointed investors, even though the firm lifted its sales and operating profit forecasts for the year on strong first half results. Novo Nordisk, whose main business is to develop diabetes and obesity drugs, now expects sales growth of 12-16% at constant exchange rates, up from a previous estimate of 10-14%. Shares in Novo ended down 9.4% at the market close.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.