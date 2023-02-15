U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.25
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,041.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,570.25
    -60.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.30
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.70
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7370
    -0.3330 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,133.74
    +399.09 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.58
    +11.16 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,580.05
    -22.72 (-0.08%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

SM Entertainment Shares Rise Above Hybe’s Tender Offer Price

Youkyung Lee and Sohee Kim
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co.’s stock price rose above bigger rival Hybe Co.’s offer price for the K-pop pioneer, amid expectations of a bidding war with internet giant Kakao Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of SM advanced more than 6% on Wednesday in Seoul to 123,900 won. Hybe, the manager of K-pop sensation BTS, is buying founder Lee Soo-man’s 14.8% stake in SM and offering to purchase another 25% from investors at 120,000 won per share, for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million).

Widely seen as the godfather of K-pop, Lee is trying to block a 217 billion won deal to issue new shares to Kakao that would make the internet giant SM’s second-biggest shareholder.

Investors are monitoring Kakao’s next move after Hybe’s takeover bid. Earlier Wednesday, CJ Corp. denied a local media report that it was contacted by Kakao to jointly buy SM shares, saying that it is not considering buying a stake in SM.

Kakao has said nothing has been decided on whether or not to buy additional shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

