SM Entertainment Shares Rise Above Hybe’s Tender Offer Price

(Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co.’s stock price rose above bigger rival Hybe Co.’s offer price for the K-pop pioneer, amid expectations of a bidding war with internet giant Kakao Corp.

Shares of SM advanced more than 6% on Wednesday in Seoul to 123,900 won. Hybe, the manager of K-pop sensation BTS, is buying founder Lee Soo-man’s 14.8% stake in SM and offering to purchase another 25% from investors at 120,000 won per share, for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million).

Widely seen as the godfather of K-pop, Lee is trying to block a 217 billion won deal to issue new shares to Kakao that would make the internet giant SM’s second-biggest shareholder.

Investors are monitoring Kakao’s next move after Hybe’s takeover bid. Earlier Wednesday, CJ Corp. denied a local media report that it was contacted by Kakao to jointly buy SM shares, saying that it is not considering buying a stake in SM.

Kakao has said nothing has been decided on whether or not to buy additional shares.

