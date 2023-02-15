SM Entertainment Shares Rise Above Hybe’s Tender Offer Price
(Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co.’s stock price rose above bigger rival Hybe Co.’s offer price for the K-pop pioneer, amid expectations of a bidding war with internet giant Kakao Corp.
Most Read from Bloomberg
New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In Profits
US Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed Hikes
America's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to Florida
Treasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets Wrap
Shares of SM advanced more than 6% on Wednesday in Seoul to 123,900 won. Hybe, the manager of K-pop sensation BTS, is buying founder Lee Soo-man’s 14.8% stake in SM and offering to purchase another 25% from investors at 120,000 won per share, for a total of 1.14 trillion won ($900 million).
Widely seen as the godfather of K-pop, Lee is trying to block a 217 billion won deal to issue new shares to Kakao that would make the internet giant SM’s second-biggest shareholder.
Investors are monitoring Kakao’s next move after Hybe’s takeover bid. Earlier Wednesday, CJ Corp. denied a local media report that it was contacted by Kakao to jointly buy SM shares, saying that it is not considering buying a stake in SM.
Kakao has said nothing has been decided on whether or not to buy additional shares.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Social Media Case Tests Limits of Supreme Court’s Tech Savvy
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.