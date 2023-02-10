U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,072.25
    -19.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,650.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.00
    -118.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.30
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.82
    +1.76 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.10
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +1.83 (+9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8800
    -0.5580 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,866.97
    -819.72 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.82
    -18.96 (-3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,877.47
    -33.68 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

SM Supermalls rolls out PH's biggest chain of e-Vehicle charging stations nationwide

·2 min read

Travel anywhere, charge e-nywhere at SM Supermalls' EV Charging Stations

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going on a road trip using your e-Vehicle?

Never worry about running out of juice while exploring the country because traveling sustainably has now been made possible and much more convenient as SM Supermalls of the SM Group rolls out additional Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in multiple locations nationwide.

From an initial rollout in 2022 of 15 EV charging stations in Metro Manila alone and one in SM City Baguio, SM Supermalls will be opening EV charging stations from Luzon to Mindanao so shoppers and travelers can charge e-nywhere, as long as there is an SM mall. Check out the list of additional locations below:

  • SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown

  • SM City Clark

  • SM City Trece Martires

  • SM City Sta. Rosa

  • Sky Ranch Tagaytay

  • SM City Naga

  • SM City Cebu

  • SM Seaside City Cebu

  • SM City CDO Uptown

  • SM CDO Downtown Premier

  • SM Lanang Premier

Each SM mall will have one Wallbox Pulsar Plus AC charger with charging power of up to 7.4kW and a 5m integrated charging cable. It is compatible with all Type 2 electric cars including Audi e-tron, BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq, Jaguar, Kia, Range Rover, Renault Zoe, Mercedes Benz EQC, Mini Countryman, Porsche Taycan, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo XC T8, as well as Japanese cars Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander, and China cars such as BYD, Weltmeister, and Chery.

The charging stations are open from 10 am to 10 pm daily. And the good news is, charging your e-Vehicle at SM is FREE!

SM Supermalls is the first mall chain to establish in-mall e-Vehicle charging sites in the Philippines, with multiple installed chargers in 27 malls nationwide. Since 2022, SM Supermalls has made traveling anywhere in a sustainable and worry-free way is possible!

The free EV charging station further advances the Zero Emissions agenda of SM, helping decrease carbon footprint while addressing air pollution concerns all over the country.

Also, this initiative supports The SM Green Movement that enables more Filipinos to make sustainable lifestyle choices including having e-Vehicles. This promotes the use of a more sustainable and cleaner alternative form of transportation that is supported, encouraged, and made even more accessible by the government. These charging stations are a result of SM Supermalls' partnership with the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Trade and Industry to accelerate the government's sustainability initiatives.

To know more about SM Supermalls' EV Charging Stations, check out this link. Visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms for news and updates on exciting deals and promos.

(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/SM Investments Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-supermalls-rolls-out-phs-biggest-chain-of-e-vehicle-charging-stations-nationwide-301743895.html

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Gained Again

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual meeting and investor event on March 1 will be big. Tesla stock is running up in advance of that encounter.

  • Tesla Makes More Money Than Ford and GM Combined

    Ten years ago, Tesla was just a dwarf in the automotive industry. The ambitions of Elon Musk's group to transform the automotive industry into a less polluting sector were met with ridicule. In contrast, the heart of the U.S. automobile industry was still beating in Michigan, specifically in Detroit, where General Motors is based, and in Dearborn, the headquarters of Ford.

  • Here's when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he will present the long-awaited and often teased Master Plan 3 during the company's investor day March 1. Tesla's investor day will be held at the company's Gigafactory Texas located near Austin. Musk first hinted about the Master Plan 3 last March with vague goals to scale operations at Tesla to "extreme size."

  • A Tesla Costs Less Than $30,000 in This State

    This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.

  • Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022

    It is the first time a Tesla model topped the annual sales list in California, a major vehicle market where one in five cars is electric. Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold 87,257 Model Y electric sport utility vehicles and 78,934 Model 3 electric sedans last year, while Toyota sold 59,794 units of its RAV4 SUV and 55,967 of its Camry sedans, the California New Car Dealers Association said in its report.

  • Battery Catches Fire on United Airlines Plane, Sending Four Flight Attendants to Hospital

    The airline said that after the battery pack ignited, the flight crew on the New Jersey-bound plane acted quickly to contain the device.

  • BP CEO Hits Back at Critics of His Shift to More Oil Drilling

    In an interview with Barron's, Bernard Looney says the new strategy 'fits with giving the world what it wants and needs.'

  • Bill Gates Responds to Attacks

    The Microsoft co-founder is an outspoken environmental activist. His critics accuse him of hypocrisy because he travels in a private jet.

  • Researchers Look To Turn Decommissioned Mines Into Batteries

    Researchers have developed a new technique that can turn decommissioned mines into long-term energy storage solutions

  • EV Startup Lucid Offers $7,500 Credit on Some Air Sedans

    Promotion follows a federal rule change that disqualified Lucid’s Air sedans from government tax incentives.

  • EU leaders agree targeted, temporary support for green industry

    European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, hydrogen or zero-emission vehicles, partly in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). EU leaders have expressed concern that local content requirements of much of the $369 billion of subsidies in the IRA have will encourage companies to abandon Europe for the United States.

  • Toyota unveils new SUV: 2024 Grand Highlander boasts more space, features to compete with others

    The larger version of the popular Toyota Highlander SUV debuts at the Chicago Auto Show this week and goes on sale later this year.

  • Highly Incentivized Scramble For Commercial and Residential Solar As Some Energy Bills Expected To Skyrocket 50% - 200%

    By Michael O'Connor, Benzinga

  • After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News

    To be sure, the January price was down 11% from a year earlier, but the monthly increase may signal an ominous trend. "The principal reason for improving used retail [auto] sales early in 2023 is the price decline in retail that was a product of last fall's wholesale price declines," said Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke. Here is Morningstar's take on perhaps the two most important U.S. players.

  • Lucid joins Tesla-led EV price war with discounts on some Air models

    The battle has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid to grab market share at a time when high borrowing costs and inflation have pinched consumer wallets. Ford has also slashed prices of its electric crossover Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 in response to Tesla's price cuts. Lucid's credit will be available to customers from Thursday and applies to the Touring and Grand Touring models of the Air series purchased before March 31 this year.