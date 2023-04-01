SMA Solar Technology's (ETR:S92) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SMA Solar Technology:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = €32m ÷ (€1.1b - €382m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SMA Solar Technology has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 16%.

See our latest analysis for SMA Solar Technology

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SMA Solar Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SMA Solar Technology here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about SMA Solar Technology, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect SMA Solar Technology to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From SMA Solar Technology's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that SMA Solar Technology is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Yet despite these poor fundamentals, the stock has gained a huge 111% over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing SMA Solar Technology that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here