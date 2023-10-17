SMA Solar Technology's (ETR:S92) five-year earnings growth trails the splendid shareholder returns

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 244% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since the stock has added €75m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

See our latest analysis for SMA Solar Technology

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, SMA Solar Technology became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that SMA Solar Technology has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling SMA Solar Technology stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between SMA Solar Technology's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. SMA Solar Technology's TSR of 247% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SMA Solar Technology has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 60% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - SMA Solar Technology has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: SMA Solar Technology may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.