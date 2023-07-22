The small British business helping to save the electric car industry

ProSpeed is converting Toyota Hilux pickups so they can be loaded with heavy fire fighting equipment - ProSpeed

The videos are frightening: electric cars ablaze on roads, parked by pavements or even onboard ships transporting them.

While uncommon, the clips serve as a reminder: batteries have risks.

Last summer a man was pulled from an electric vehicle fire near Broughton in North Wales, suffering potentially life changing injuries, according to police.

Incidents like this are unusual. Research last year conducted by health and safety consultant CE Safety showed there were 735 call-outs for electric vehicle fires across Britain in the five years to 2017.

That is a small segment of the 10,000 car fires in the UK last year, according to Home Office data, with petrol and diesel car fires far more common.

Yet this is partly because there are far more petrol and diesel cars on the road. As a ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles looms in 2030, battery fires will become a more frequent issue as electric cars become more common.

These blazes are notoriously hard to put out and keep out because they are chemical fires that can reignite unless the temperature of the battery is not kept under control.

Where there is risk, there is reward and UK businesses are coming up with novel ways to tackle the growing problem.

Metis Engineering was set up by engineers who worked on the Bloodhound land speed record attempt, which tried to get a rocket- and jet-powered car to 1,000mph but ran out of cash.

Their latest product is a matchbook-sized sensor module costing £77 that can detect early signs of trouble for a battery pack.

Electric car battery blazes are hard to put out – and keep out - Eugenio Mereu / SWNS

The project started in aerospace to check the health of batteries in electric planes, buying a pilot valuable time to land if problems were detected.

“One of the key considerations for that was it didn’t fall out of the sky,” says Tony Parraman, of Metis.

With a petrol and diesel car, popping the car bonnet and having a look can offer clues as to engine health. However, a good battery pack and a bad one look identical.

The health of a battery pack is measured by temperature changes, how much condensation it has endured and knocks it has taken, says Parraman.

Metis Engineering’s unit can also detect leaks of gas, an early sign a battery could be about to enter thermal runaway, the state that leads to ever-increasing temperatures and means bad cells can heat neighbouring good ones to ignite a fire.

The sensor data is also useful in telling a second-hand buyer how much punishment the battery has taken and can help an insurer decide whether the pack has to be ditched – an expensive decision bearing in mind their cost.

Batteries come in at about $150 per kilowatt hour, according to the International Energy Agency, meaning a typical pack can cost £6-12,000.

A Reuters investigation earlier this year found battery packs were being scrapped for merely having scratches since insurers don’t want to risk keeping faulty packs on the road. More data could prevent such waste, Parraman says.

“I think insurance companies have woken up to this potential risk. And we are starting to have some very early conversations,” he says.

Battery fires can quickly escalate.

The cargo ship Felicity Ace sank 100km off the coast of the Azores while transporting German EVs to the US - PORTUGUESE NAVY

Cargo ship Felicity Ace sank last year while transporting electric cars. The blaze is thought to have occurred because one electric car caught fire before spreading to others. $400m of cars went down with the ship.

“EVs are getting bigger [and] the chance of cross contamination between one car and the next is quite high and so therefore, you get one fire, you’re gonna get multiples,” says Parraman.

Fresh guidance published this month by the Department for Transport advised car park operators to install crash protection for charge points, sprinkler systems, thermal monitoring cameras and allow larger spaces between parked vehicles to stop one car fire becoming an inferno.

Lorne Stoddart, an entrepreneur who has set up ProSpeed, believes his business can also help.

ProSpeed converts Toyota Hilux pickups to carry four times the weight so that they can be loaded with heavy fire fighting equipment, whilst still being small enough to drive into a multi storey or underground car park, a challenge for most fire engines.

His modified trucks are loaded with a high-pressure firefighting system designed by Swedish company Cold Cut, which uses pressure and abrasives to cut through to the heat source.

“It’ll cut through the car, it will find the battery and it will flood the battery with water,” says Stoddart.

However, fire brigades have been slow to take it up for battery fires.

“All the interest we have in our product at the moment is wildfire,” he says.

Stoddart hopes take-up comes before a serious incident. Drivers will too.

