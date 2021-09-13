Small Business Benefits™ Arms Business Owners With Employee Benefit Resources To Compete for Top Talent

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many small business owners, being able to offer comparable employee benefits that larger corporations offer seems like a far fetched dream, but with Small Business Benefits™, that dream can become a reality.

Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources to small businesses to help them offer employee benefits that are comparable to larger corporations.

Through partnerships with best-in-class benefit providers like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, business owners gain access to competitive group health insurance rates that are not readily available to smaller groups in the open market. Best of all, there are no minimum participation requirements, and even a sole proprietor is eligible for benefits.

Small Business Benefit Members enjoy the following benefits through Oasis:

Save Up to 35% when Switching Providers

Access to Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and Disability Insurance

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Healthcare Savings Account (HSA)

Nationwide Plans and Networks

Other solutions and benefits included in the PEO program, some at no additional charge:

401(k) Plan for You & Your Employees – no setup or TPA fees!

Professional Payroll Processing

Full Administration of all Oasis Benefit Plans

Human Resources Management Services

Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI)

Group Discounts Up to 60% on Travel and Retail Goods

Small Business Benefits is free to join and stacked with best-in-class products and services. In addition to employee benefits, Small Business Benefits, through its strategic partnerships with companies like Oasis, A Paychex® Company, Marketing 360®, BenefitHub®, 1800-Accountant, lending partners, UPS, and Office Depot®, is also able to offer back office support, marketing solutions, lending and capital, and everyday perks.

To learn more about Small Business Benefits™ and sign up for a free account, visit https://smallbusinessbenefits.com/.

About Small Business Benefits™:

Small Business Benefits was created to give small businesses the resources they need to compete with large corporations and run and grow as efficiently as possible. From employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting, Small Business Benefits fills in the gaps and handles day-to-day administrative burdens, freeing up your time to focus on what really matters — growing and managing your small business. Get started on the roadmap to success. Sign up for your free Small Business Benefits account.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

318635@email4pr.com

970-541-3284

