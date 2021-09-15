Small Business Development Group Retains Investor Relations Firm as Part of Its Mission to Grow Value for Shareholders

CARY, NC, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) announced today that it has retained E&E Communications (www.eandecommunications.com) to assist its Investor Relations efforts.

“Part of our mission is to provide ongoing growth value for our shareholders,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, CEO and Chairman. “We are counting on E&E Communications to explain our story to new investors and to answer inquiries from our present investor base.”

Mr. Salisbury has extensive experience as a CEO of both private and publicly traded companies. He has worked as a turnaround specialist, restructuring companies in multiple industries, and has handled public offerings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions.

“We choose E&E Communications and its founder, Paul Knopick, because of its experience worldwide in helping public companies with stock prices under $5,” said Brian Jue, Chief Operating Officer and a Director. “I have known Paul for many years and am confident he will successfully present SBDG to many potential investors.”

Mr. Jue has significant experience in sourcing, negotiating, structuring, and closing transactions in numerous industries. Further information about Mr. Salisbury, Mr. Jue, the Company’s business strategy and achievements is available at www.SBDGStock.com .

Small Business Development Group recently announced that it is available to discuss acquiring public companies that will not be able to trade their securities at the end of September because of new guidelines established by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire small to medium size companies that feature predictable growth and profitability. The ideal candidate has a value between $2 and $50 million.

“Small Business Development Group works to establish sound business fundamentals for the companies it acquires, increasing their revenues and profitability. The end goal is to spin them off as separate, successful publicly traded companies,” Mr. Salisbury stressed.

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500,000 and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders and SBDG investors.

For more information, go to www.SBDGStock.com

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

www.eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.



