Small Business ERTC Refundable Claims – Pre-Qualification/Application Launched

The new service, provided in conjunction with HM Optimisation, involves a non-invasive online questionnaire that is used to determine whether a business will qualify for the ERTC credit. The agency states that up to $26,000 per W-2 employee could be claimed.

The CARES Act allocated billions of dollars to small and medium-sized businesses. However, a large proportion of those funds remain unclaimed. With its latest service, ERTC Fund provides a convenient, no-obligation way for business owners to learn if they are eligible.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was enacted in 2020 to provide relief to businesses and help to prevent significant staff layoffs. Updates in 2021 allowed businesses who had received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to apply for ERTC credits as well. The credit is not a loan and no repayments are required.

Offering up to $26,000 per W-2 employee, the credits are certainly an attractive injection of funds for any business. However, confusion about its application, along with complexities in the application process, means that many business owners have not yet applied. ERTC Fund’s new service makes the process as simple as possible, allowing more businesses to benefit from the program.

The agency states that the outcomes for small and medium-sized businesses can be significant. As an example, one single-location steakhouse realized a credit of over $210,000, while a 4-location Mexican restaurant saw over $2 million in credits.

With a mission of helping businesses grow, HM Optimisation provides a wide range of business consultancy and development services across all sectors. Its subsidiary ERTC Fund is staffed by certified public accountants who focus specifically on employee retention tax credits, allowing it to maximize refunds on behalf of clients.

A company representative stated: “You won’t find us preparing income taxes, compiling financial statements, or providing attestation services of any kind. When you engage us, rest assured that you’ve hired the best CPA Firm to lock in this onetime opportunity for a large refund check from the IRS.”

