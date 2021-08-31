U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,318.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.50
    -16.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.60
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    -0.79 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7470
    -0.1380 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,876.73
    +209.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.52
    -44.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Small Business Job Growth Continues to Accelerate in August

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Small business employment growth driven largely by recovery in the leisure and hospitality sector

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National job growth continued to rise significantly in August, according to aggregated payroll data of approximately 350,000 clients provided by Paychex. The data released in the latest report of the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch shows the Small Business Jobs Index gained 0.45 percent in August. At 99.80, the national index has increased 5.74 percent during the past 12 months, representing a record-high year-over-year growth rate. Hourly earnings growth increased to 3.42 percent in August, its third consecutive gain.

National job growth continued to rise significantly in August, according to aggregated payroll data of approximately 350,000 clients provided by Paychex.
National job growth continued to rise significantly in August, according to aggregated payroll data of approximately 350,000 clients provided by Paychex.

"The Small Business Jobs Index reached its highest level since January 2018," said James Diffley, chief regional economist at IHS Markit. "The national index climbed 1.56 percent in the quarter to 99.80."

"August's growth in employment suggests continued economic recovery," said Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. "In the weeks ahead, we'll be examining the impact of the conclusion of extended COVID-19 unemployment benefits, which could provide another boost to hiring."

In further detail, the August report showed:

  • Leisure and hospitality continued its recovery in August with its employment index surging to 101.90, up 14.61 percent since August 2020.

  • Hourly earnings growth is up 8.36 percent since last year in leisure and hospitality.

  • All regions of the U.S. had sizable employment gains in August. The South remains the leader in small business job growth.

  • Arizona continues to lead all states in small business job growth.

  • Tampa leads all metros in small business employment growth, with Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Houston rounding out the top five.

Paychex business solutions reach 1 in 12 American private-sector employees, making the Small Business Jobs Index report an industry benchmark. The national jobs index uses a 12-month same-store methodology to gauge small business employment trends on a national, regional, state, metro, and industry basis.

The complete results for August, including interactive charts detailing all data, are available at www.paychex.com/watch. Highlights are available below.

National Jobs Index

  • The pace of small business employment growth continues to accelerate this summer. The national index gained 0.45 percent in August and 1.56 percent during the past quarter.

  • The recovery in the leisure and hospitality sector has driven much of the gains in small business employment growth seen nationally.

  • At 99.80, the national index has gained a record-high 5.74 percent during the past 12 months.

National Wage Report

  • Hourly earnings growth increased to 3.42 percent in August, its third consecutive increase. One-month annualized growth surpassed four percent for the fourth straight month, indicating stronger growth in recent months.

  • Weekly earnings growth also improved in August, though only slightly (2.48 percent) with weekly hours worked continuing to slow.

  • Weekly hours worked growth (-0.75 percent) has posted negative year-over-year growth since May.

Regional Jobs Index

  • The employment gains seen in August were across all U.S. regions.

  • The South continues to lead small business employment growth, far ahead of the Northeast and Midwest.

  • Improving for the sixth consecutive month, the West jumped 0.71 percent in August. Its index reached 100 for the first time since 2017.

Regional Wage Report

  • Hourly earnings growth is above three percent in all regions in August, with the West leading at 3.80 percent.

  • With weekly hours worked growth down more than one percent, weekly earnings growth in the Northeast is below two percent.

State Jobs Index

  • Arizona continues to lead states at 102.58, slightly edging Texas, 102.28.

  • Ranked last among states from July 2020 through June 2021, Washington has quickly improved to 12th among states in August. Washington has the strongest one-month (1.84 percent), three-month (4.88 percent), and 12-month (9.24 percent) growth rate.

  • Tennessee and Illinois were the only states where the pace of small business employment growth slowed in August.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest states based on U.S. population.

State Wage Report

  • California (4.16 percent) and Missouri (4.04 percent) are the only states with hourly earnings growth above four percent.

  • Texas, Washington, and Georgia are the only states with positive weekly hours worked growth compared to last year.

  • New Jersey reported weekly earnings growth below one percent in August, weakest among states.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest states based on U.S. population.

Metropolitan Jobs Index

  • Tampa leads all metros at 103.41, with Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Houston rounding out the top five, all with indexes above 101.

  • Seattle jumped 2.02 percent in August and 9.99 percent during the past year, reflecting the strongest growth among metros.

  • Washington D.C. and Baltimore trail other metros, each below 98.

  • Baltimore and Denver were the only metros where the pace of small business employment growth slowed in August.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest metro areas based on U.S. population.

Metropolitan Wage Report

  • Hourly earnings growth in Los Angeles improved for the seventh straight month, reaching 4.77 percent in August and topping metro rankings.

  • Houston leads metros in weekly hours worked growth, up 0.81 percent.

  • Seven of the 20 metros analyzed have weekly earnings growth below two percent due to a reduction in weekly hours worked.

Note: Analysis is provided for the 20 largest metro areas based on U.S. population.

Industry Jobs Index

  • Leisure and hospitality continued its recovery in August surging to 101.90. Its index is up 14.61 percent year-over-year, more than double the growth of any other sector. Nevertheless, leisure and hospitality remains the sector with the most employment to regain.

  • Manufacturing saw a 0.72 percent increase in job growth in August, improving for the seventh month in 2021. The manufacturing index jumped to third among sectors, its highest ranking since 2014.

  • Construction was the only sector where the pace of small business employment growth slowed during the past quarter (down -0.41 percent).

Note: Analysis is provided for seven major industry sectors. Definitions of each industry sector can be found here. The other services (except public administration) industry category includes religious, civic, and social organizations, as well as personal services, including automotive and household repair, salons, drycleaners, and other businesses.

Industry Wage Report

  • Leisure and hospitality is the only sector with weekly earnings growth that's faster than hourly earnings growth, indicating small businesses are struggling to keep weekly hours worked consistent.

  • Hourly earnings growth in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector improved for the ninth consecutive month (3.12 percent in November 2020 to 4.49 percent in August 2021).

Note: Analysis is provided for seven major industry sectors. Definitions of each industry sector can be found here. The other services (except public administration) industry category includes religious, civic, and social organizations, as well as personal services, including automotive and household repair, salons, drycleaners, and other businesses.

For more information about the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch, visit www.paychex.com/watch and sign up to receive monthly Employment Watch alerts.

*Information regarding the professions included in the industry data can be found at the Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

About the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch
The Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch is released each month by Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses, and IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics, and expertise. Focused exclusively on small business, the monthly report offers analysis of national employment and wage trends, as well as examines regional, state, metro, and industry sector activity. Drawing from the payroll data of approximately 350,000 Paychex clients, this powerful tool delivers real-time insights into the small business trends driving the U.S. economy.

About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2021 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts
Lisa Fleming
Paychex, Inc.
+1 585-387-6402
lfleming@paychex.com
@Paychex

Kate Smith
IHS Markit
+1 781-301-9311
katherine.smith@ihsmarkit.com

Maggie Pryslak
Mower
+1 585-576-1083
mpryslak@mower.com

At 99.80, the national index has increased 5.74 percent during the past 12 months, representing a record-high year-over-year growth rate.
At 99.80, the national index has increased 5.74 percent during the past 12 months, representing a record-high year-over-year growth rate.
Hourly earnings growth increased to 3.42 percent in August, its third consecutive gain.
Hourly earnings growth increased to 3.42 percent in August, its third consecutive gain.
Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-business-job-growth-continues-to-accelerate-in-august-301365979.html

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • The Valens Company to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens") and Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd) (TSXV: CSC) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Citizen Stash Common Shares") of Citizen Stash by way of a court-approved plan of arrang

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • How remote work led to an uneven economic fallout in U.S. cities — and a silver lining

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel. Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 56 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.65 a barrel as of 1140 GMT.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Apple and Google’s App Store Payment Dominance Threatened by World-First Law in South Korea

    The tech giants will have to allow alternative payment systems on their app stores and respect measures to prevent retaliation against app developers.

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC

  • Analyst Report: The Western Union Company

    Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.