U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.88
    -19.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,174.11
    -169.17 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,638.55
    -17.63 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.82
    +6.65 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.07
    -1.52 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8490
    +0.2740 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,110.45
    -542.86 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.38
    +1.69 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Small Business Owners See Value of Digital Advertising But Don’t Always Use It Effectively, Says New Study

Ripl
·2 min read

Marketing software leader Ripl offers coaching and content

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses in the U.S. are increasingly integrating digital advertising into their marketing mix, but many of these companies aren’t yet reaping the full benefit of their investment, according to a new Ripl, Inc. survey. The maker of affordable marketing software and subscription services for small businesses polled 800 such entities across the U.S. to study their online ad usage and spending. In response to these findings, Ripl will soon roll out specialty content, features and tools to demystify the process for owners and help them create quality, high-performing ads.

“While it is well known that many major brands have fully embraced online advertising, there has been very little research available to date on small business usage and satisfaction in this arena,” said Ripl Head of Customer Insights Theo Walker.

The Ripl study offers several key insights into digital advertisng usage by small business owners. For example, almost half of the small businesses surveyed are currently paying for digital ads to help market their products or services. The majority of those polled said they intend to maintain or even increase their spending for online advertising. "Targeted social media and search advertising by small businesses is on the upswing, despite the pandemic-driven challenges these independent businesses have faced over the last year,” said Clay McDaniel, CEO of Ripl. “The vast majority of U.S. small businesses who are already advertising online intend to keep spending the same amount or more on these ads in the year ahead. At Ripl, we anticipate seeing many new small businesses just start to fire up social and search ads in the 2nd half of 2021 as well.”

While the survey shows these business owners clearly recognize the necessity of online advertising, it also shows a shortfall in perceived success, especially among those who are spending the least. According to McDaniel, many small business owners are still on a learning curve when it comes to digital advertising. “Too modest a spend may mislead them to think an ad was not effective, when in fact is was just not seen. In other cases, owners are simply confused by the process and create ads that get rejected by Facebook or Instagram, or don’t understand the metrics,” he adds.

Ripl’s new content, features and tools will be available by Q4 of this year and will focus on helping small businesses create ads that meet platform standards, get seen in the right places, and resonate with target customers.

About Ripl
Ripl, Inc., a privately held software technology company based in Seattle, Washington, provides marketing software and premium subscription services to small businesses globally via its mobile and web applications. To learn more about Ripl, view tutorials, or receive support, visit http://www.ripl.com or the Ripl Facebook Page.

Attachment

CONTACT: Xiamara Garza Curator PR for Ripl 928-259-4375 xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • Oil prices post lowest settlement since May as COVID remains ‘elephant in the room’

    Oil futures on Wednesday post their lowest settlement since May, with concerns surrounding COVID's impact on energy demand pressuring prices even as U.S. government data reveal a more than three million-barrel weekly decline in domestic crude inventories.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?

  • T-Mobile says data on 40 million people stolen by hackers

    The company, which had 104.8 million customers as of June, acknowledged the data breach on Sunday after U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported that a seller had posted on an underground forum offering for sale some private data, including social security numbers from a breach at T-Mobile servers. Vice said the seller claimed that 100 million people had their data compromised in the breach.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • Covid Delta Variant Is Hitting Supply Chains. 5 Stocks Feeling the Impact.

    Covid is a supply-chain problem once again. Here are five companies that mentioned problems it's created on their earnings conference calls.

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.