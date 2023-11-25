On Small Business Saturday 2023, Greater Grand Forks retailers hoping for a big turnout

Nov. 24—GRAND FORKS — It's not easy competing against online retail giants or national box stores. So some Grand Forks business owners and staff say it's important Greater Grand Forks residents remember local businesses during the holiday season.

"(Competing) with online business day in and day out, all year long, it's a tough battle," said Joseph McCauley, a sales manager and music teacher at Kenny's Music in Grand Forks. "We love our community. We want to continue to serve Grand Forks and all of the surrounding communities."

Saturday, Nov. 25, is Small Business Saturday, a day created in 2010 by the American Express company as a way to drive traffic to small, locally owned businesses in towns across the nation. According to American Express, the effort has pumped billions of dollars back into local economies. In just 13 years, it has become an important part of a long shopping weekend, which starts with Black Friday and ends with Cyber Monday.

Alan Haut, the Small Business Administration's North Dakota district director, often submits op-eds to North Dakota media outlets in the weeks leading up to the holidays. In a piece published in the Jamestown Sun, he wrote that Small Business Saturday is "an opportunity to create awareness of the important role small businesses play in our communities and in our local, state and national economies."

He noted that last year's Small Business Saturday "drove an estimated $17.9 billion" into local economies nationwide, based on projections from U.S. consumer-reported spending.

"Together," he wrote, "we can keep our communities vibrant and our small businesses successful."

Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of The Chamber of Grand Forks-East Grand Forks, emphasized "local" and "community" when asked this week about the importance of Small Business Saturday in Greater Grand Forks.

"Small Business Saturday reminds all of us how important it is to shop local this holiday season," he said. "Our local business owners are our neighbors. They pay property taxes and donate to youth events and local charities. They are an important part of our economy and community."

Among them is Kenny's Music, where McCauley said deals on instruments are being offered this weekend. But importantly, he said, Kenny's backs up its sales with know-how and service. That's the message he hopes to send to prospective shoppers.

"We have all kinds of prices that are well below the online price that you find, this weekend specifically," he said. "In general, we will match or beat an online price for any instrument that we carry and, of course, we have the service to back it up."

He describes Kenny's — Greater Grand Forks' only local retail store that sells electric guitars — as "a hands-on store where you can try the instruments out. That means a lot, too." The store has dozens of electric and acoustic guitars on site, as well as ukuleles, drum kits, keyboards and about anything else needed to create or produce live music.

A number of retail stores throughout Greater Grand Forks are preparing for the big weekend. At Northern Roots Boutique, owner Kay Derry believes "it's going to be a different weekend overall, just because of the economy."

But, Derry said, "I know I do have the customers who will always support local and Small Business Saturday and do whatever they can on that day to make it special."

Her hope is that local residents consider staying in town and shopping locally this season. Small Business Saturday would be a good time to do so, she said.

"I'm just a little nervous about stuff, with the economy and everything going on, but hopefully most people will shop in town, she said. "There are always those who will support Small Business Saturday, and we would like to do it all year round, but it being on one day, I think it is important to remind people that it is very important."

There's a lot going on, like UND football and hockey, "so that brings more excitement to the town." But it's difficult to predict what kind of crowd she'll get this weekend.

"I'm hoping for a bigger day (Saturday)," she said.

Derry will be offering cookies and treats to help get people in the door. Will that be the case at the big retail stores in town? Probably not.

And speaking of local: Dollars spent at local businesses generally stay in the community in the form of economic impact and, even, donations to local nonprofits, extracurricular activities, sports teams and events.

"And when they support us, we can support their activities. ... Last week, I got probably 18 requests for donations. It's always hard to fill all those donations, and I always try to remind people, when you go to an event for your kids, look at the silent auction items there and support those local businesses. They don't have to give, and it's generally not the big box stores that you see helping your kids' bingo projects, or anything like that. It is small businesses," she said. "So it's hard when businesses or people come in and say, 'Will you donate to us?' And they have never set foot in my store before. So I try giving back to those who support, and it does really go back in a circle, and support each other."

Lacey Tronnes, owner of Pretty B women's clothing store, said Small Business Saturday is important to her business.

"I feel that Small Business Saturday is a good day to remind people that shopping small is great for the community," Tronnes said. "And I just appreciate that people come out on that day and do all they can (to support small businesses). Honestly, it's just nice to see people out and about and supporting local."

Tronnes, who opened Pretty B eight years ago, moved the store in April from a South Columbia Road strip trip mall to 615 First Ave. N., in a storefront formerly occupied by Elegant Affair, a wedding and prom clothing store. The Pretty B boutique specializes in trendy, casual clothing and accessories for all ages.

This will be the first Small Business Saturday for Pretty B at its new location. As a relatively new member of the downtown business community, she said, "From what I hear, downtown has a good number of shoppers on Saturday, and that people like to walk around. And, if the weather's nice, hopefully we'll have a good turnout."

Pretty B does offer online shopping, Tronnes said, but "I enjoy the brick-and-mortar part of it more, because I'm able to interact with the customers."

On Friday and Saturday, the store is offering 25% off storewide, she said. "And we have some sales racks and doorbusters and giveaways."

Small Business Saturday at Pretty B "is usually a fun day."

The Herald's Pamela Knudson, Hannah Shirley and Korrie Wenzel contributed to this report.