'It's right here': Small Business Saturday shows quality can be found without traveling

Nov. 26—Across the region on Saturday, shoppers looked for new items close to home.

There were 14 major distilleries in Somerset County before Prohibition started, Ponfeigh Distillery owner Maximillian Merrill said.

Artifacts of those distilleries line the walls of his distillery at 893 Stoystown Road in Somerset. The distillery opened in the past week for bottle sales and tours, uncorking a new chapter in Somerset's whiskey production.

Small Business Saturday brought customers to sample the distillery's "Westylvania Rye" whiskey made from Somerset County rye.

Jackie Cross and her husband sampled the whiskey and bought a bottle.

"We went to Kentucky to go on a bourbon tour and buy whiskey that you can't find here, but now we don't have to go to Kentucky anymore," Cross said with a sampling glass in hand."It's wonderful."

She was also surprised to learn the rye for the whiskey was grown in Somerset County, at Doug Show Farms.

Owner, Merrill said he believes Somerset's rye is unmatched.

"It will be the best rye in the country," he said.

Small Business Saturday, the annual Saturday following Thanksgiving when shoppers are encouraged to shop at local businesses, showed people that companies in Cambria County, too, sell products people may not think can be found locally.

At Amerigo's, 512 Chestnut St., in Johnstown's Cambria City neighborhood, shoppers made purchases from among the store's imported items, including Kelley Rozich.

"I had this in Europe when I went there and here it is — it's right here," Rozich said about the foods she checked out with.

Amerigo's co-owner Chad Pysher said he personally chooses all of the store's inventory for quality.

"There are things people think we normally can't get in Johnstown that we have imported directly from Italy or from Pittsburgh are suppliers," Pysher said.

Pysher also owns Cambria City Flowers and Brigid's Cross religious goods store and Alchemie in Cambria City. Most of those businesses are recent developments.

"To see so many people walking through Chestnut Street (on Small Business Saturday) is a reminder of how it was in the past, but it doesn't have to be the past because it's come back again," Pysher said.

Small business vendors attracted shoppers at B&L Wine Cellars, 900 Broad St., in Cambria City.

Owner Rich Lamm relaxed for a moment and watched people in his shop.

"We do this every year for Small Business Saturday — lots of people come down, sit with friends enjoy and support local vendors," Lamm said.