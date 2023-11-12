This small business in Topeka is offering a New Orleans-inspired candy favorite

For Angeliqué Taylor, making sweet treats began as a young girl.

Now that childhood hobby has turned into a small business serving treats to people all across Topeka.

Taylor is the owner and baker of AO Nola Praline Candy, which offers a variety of the well-known New Orleans-style caramel and peanut candy.

"I can remember being in the kitchen with two different aunts, making it about 5 or 6 years old," Taylor said. "And I've always made it for family, never really sold it or made it for public."

Angeliqué-Olivia J. Taylor, owner of AO Nola Praline Candy

Aunt was a big encouragement in beginning AO Nola Pralines

Taylor arrived in Topeka after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and she began working at the Topeka Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 2006. She retired last year as a project manager.

Shortly after, Taylor began to sell her pralines.

"I always made it," she said, "and coworkers advised me: 'You're just giving this away. You need to sell it.'"

But the motivation to really begin her business, started with her aunt Sandra J. Victor's love and vision she saw for Taylor's talent of making pralines.

Taylor said Victor motivated her to begin the business long before she began working at the Topeka VA.

The candy is egg-, flour- and gluten-free

"When you're brought up and you're always working for someone else, you're kind of fearful to understand and know what you're capable of doing," Taylor said. "And she always was my encourager, my cheerleader."

Victor died in March 2020. After her death, Victor left one last reminder for Taylor.

"As I was cleaning up her home preparing it to sell, she had a piece of pecan candy that I made for her under her pillow," Taylor said. "That, to me, was her speaking to me from beyond and saying, 'I'm going to get the last word and you need to leave the VA because it's killing you.'"

Where to buy AO Nola Pralines in Topeka

AO Pralines are now being sold in Hy-Vee, 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road, in Topeka. They can be found on display at the end of the allergen friendly aisle, across from the seafood department.

Customers can choose from six different flavors, including coconut praline, creamy and nut-free pralines, pecan brittle bars, picante praline and a deluxe that includes pecans, peanut butter, chocolate, pretzel and sprinkles.

Bacon praline treats are also available for your furry friends.

Taylor also sells her pralines at the local farmers market and operates an online website with $5 shipping on orders up to $100 before tax.

Prices for pralines range from $4 to $28, depending on the order.

'Own place, own piece of heaven' now found in Topeka

Angeliqué-Olivia J. Taylor shares her story about bringing a Southern family tradition to Topeka with her praline candy business Wednesday.

Taylor said when she first arrived in Topeka, she didn't enjoy it and didn't plan to stay. But she has grown to love the city and the community.

"There are a lot of people from Louisiana and Southern states here. And that's another thing I love," Taylor said. "When people stop at my group, I hear their New Orleans stories, good and bad, and I love it. It just gives me comfort that someone else enjoyed my hometown.

"When I go home and visit home and family (in New Orleans), I'm actually eager to come back home to Topeka. I call it home now. It took over a decade for me to finally call it home in my heart."

Taylor said Topeka has been a comfortable fit for her.

"I feel like I found my own place," she said, "my own piece of heaven here in Topeka, where at first I felt like I wasn't really accepted."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

