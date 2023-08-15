How small businesses can distinguish themselves in the marketplace

In today’s competitive business landscape, it can be difficult for small businesses to differentiate themselves and capture the attention of potential customers. Employing the strategies listed below, smaller ventures can distinguish themselves from the competition and establish a unique and viable place in the market.

Unique value proposition: Clearly define your selling points that distinguish yourselves from the competition. This could be based on a number of things including exceptional customer service, quality service, distinctive product attributes and others. The key is to define your approach and communicate the value proposition to your target market.

Utilize innovative marketing techniques: Develop strategies tailored to your target audience that build brand and organizational awareness. Leverage digital marketing tools like social media, email marketing and search engine optimization to reach potential customers effectively.

Foster strong relationships with your customers: Building lasting relationships is crucial for small businesses. Communicate often and effectively with your customers. Repeat customers are a critical asset to a small business. Work at building loyalty with these customers through effective communication and loyalty programs that reward repeat business.

Stay ahead of the competition: Continuously monitor your industry and market, stay updated on market trends and adapt to a changing marketplace. Build on what works and change what does not. The key is being able to detect changes in the market and adapt your business to meet emerging opportunities. This often is referred to as “Pivoting” to meet a changing and evolving marketplace.

Emphasize local connections: Small businesses in Northern Michigan are the economic engine of our communities. As a small business owner, seek opportunities to be active supporters of the community. Participate in local events, Business After Hours, expos, volunteer organizations and school events. These will help you and your business be visible in the community and someone folks will want to do business with.

In a world dominated by large companies it may seem challenging for small businesses to make their mark. By following certain strategies, small business owners can distinguish themselves and carve out a successful space in their markets. Standing out as a small business requires consistency, dedication and a commitment to providing exceptional value to customers. By selecting and emphasizing specific strategies small businesses can succeed in the market and thrive in our community.

At Tip of the Mitt SCORE we want to help you be successful in your small business.

Contact us for free, confidential assistance in your small business journey.

Rex Winter is a retired business executive from the agriculture industry and a volunteer mentor with SCORE’s Tip of the Mitt chapter. To request the free, confidential mentoring services which SCORE offers for small businesses, go to score.org or call the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce at (231) 347-4150.

