Small businesses welcome Virginia bill legalizing skill games — as others raise concerns about oversight

RICHMOND — Boyd Melchor says he’s seen a decline in customers since unplugging the skill game machines at his bars in Hampton Roads.

“I would say there’s been about a 3-5% reduction,” he said. “That’s a lot for a small business.”

Melchor is the owner of Kelly’s Tavern, a local franchise spanning from Newport News to Virginia Beach. He reluctantly switched off the devices in November as localities started enforcing a statewide ban. But he hopes the change is only temporary as legislation that would legalize the games is progressing in the statehouse.

“I’m very happy (about the legislation),” Melchor said. “This is about small businesses versus the big businesses. We just want to be included.”

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor advanced a bill Monday that would tax and legalize the slot machine-like devices and task the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority with oversight. The proposed legislation would require monthly reports on each machine’s revenue and payouts, and levy a 15% tax.

Proponents of the games told the committee they offer invaluable support to small businesses and should be allowed because the state has welcomed other gambling, such as lottery tickets and casinos. But some lobbyists and legislators shared a range of concerns about oversight and enforcement.

Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and Dave Marsden, D-Burke, said they worry about children accessing the devices at truck stops and convenience stores. The bill would legalize the games for those 18 and up, but they asked how that would be enforced.

Sen. Aaron Rouse, who introduced the bill, said establishments could supervise the machines like beer or lottery tickets. He said he didn’t believe the games would appeal to minors because players must present an ID to claim any winnings.

“I don’t think anybody just wants to lose their money and not be able to have a payout,” said Rouse, a Virginia Beach Democrat.

Story continues

But some said even watching others play could harm children.

“They are being desensitized to the gambling,” said Todd Gathje, vice president of government relations with The Family Foundation, a conservative Christian lobbying organization. “That is the concern right there.”

Gathje said allowing skill games to proliferate across the state could also lead to a spike in gambling addictions. Under the bill, 2% of the revenue raised by the state would go toward efforts that help with problem gaming. But he said that wouldn’t stop abuses.

“It doesn’t help the individual right then and there who is at the machine and could be spending their last paycheck and is away from their family and their kids,” Gathje said.

Scott Johnson, a casino lobbyist, pointed out that casinos must undergo a local referendum before launching.

“There is no referendum in this legislation,” he said.

Others legislators said they wanted to see stricter revenue reporting requirements in the bill and questioned whether the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority could effectively oversee the games.

John Daniel, government affairs officer for the control authority, told legislators the agency had no stance on whether the games should be legalized. But he said he believed the agency could successfully provide oversight.

Some skill games proponents argued concerns were overblown as the state already has experience with skill games. The games were allowed to operate during the first year of the pandemic.

“This is a small-business bill,” Rouse said. “It is looking out for the mom-and-pop small businesses in many of our communities.”

Although gambling bills generally make a stopover in the Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee, Sen. Louise Lucas — a strong skill games supporter — pushed for a motion Monday to send the bill to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Lucas, a Portsmouth Democrat who chairs the finance committee, said she didn’t want the general laws committee to “fool around” with the legislation.

The bill ultimately passed by a 10-5 vote.

The legality of skill games has been in flux for years.

The General Assembly initially passed legislation outlawing the games in 2020, but then-Gov. Ralph Northam delayed the ban to help the state raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund.

The ban took effect in 2021, until state Sen. Bill Stanley, an attorney, filed a lawsuit on behalf of client Hermie Sadler alleging it violated small businesses’ constitutional rights. An injunction allowed the games to continue while the lawsuit was pending. The Supreme Court of Virginia in October overturned the injunction — arguing the case was unlikely to succeed — and a lower court subsequently dismissed the lawsuit on Nov. 13.

A bipartisan group of legislators then sent a joint letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin asking him to delay the ban. Youngkin, however, said enforcement was up to local law enforcement.

Illegal gambling is a Class 3 misdemeanor and could result in a fine of $500. Illegally possessing and operating gambling devices is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by 12 months in jail, a fine up to $2,500, or both. Operating an illegal gambling enterprise or operation is a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $2,500, or up to five years in prison.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com