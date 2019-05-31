Small-Cap Biotechs Aim to Steal Spotlight at Cancer Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- While Merck & Co. and Roche Holding AG have taken center stage at past conferences, the focus at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting will be on more volatile small-cap drugmakers trying to advance new cancer treatments. Companies like Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., MacroGenics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics will be in the spotlight when the annual event kicks off Friday in Chicago.

“Sentiment heading into the conference is notably bland, but there should still be enough stock-specific events to keep us on our toes,” Baird analyst Brian Skorney said in a note to clients. The firm is focused on updated data from Iovance after an initial abstract sent shares soaring on the promise of a cell therapy that may work in solid tumors.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has fallen 12% from its March highs as investors lamented some high-profile drug failures and a lack of big deals. ASCO has historically been a positive spark for the sector, although this year’s meeting has drawn noticeably less buzz than some previous editions.

“It’s not fair to call it a down year,” said Brad Loncar, chief executive of Loncar Investments, in a phone interview. The focus this weekend will be on smaller individual presentations rather than large blockbuster drugs, he said.

Iovance shares jumped 7% on Friday before paring gains. Updated results for its cell therapies showed signs of durability in solid tumors as two more patients responded to the company’s treatment in cervical cancer. Iovance updates are seen as “very positive” by Cowen analyst Boris Beaker, who suggests a response duration of 9 months to a year will be needed “to gain significant traction” in skin cancer.

Iovance has gained 57% since initial results were presented in an abstract ahead of the meeting earlier this month.

The most closely watched large-cap drugmaker at the meeting will be Amgen Inc. as it presents early results on a treatment targeting a common cancer mutation known as KRAS. Clinicians have been targeting KRAS mutations for 30 years and Amgen may finally be showing that it is a “druggable” target, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Separately, Blueprint Medicines Corp.’s data on BLU-667 will show how competitive it is with Eli Lilly & Co.’s LOXO-292 in lung cancer.

Here are the companies to watch (all times are Chicago time and subject to change):

Amgen

Investors are looking for a deepening of responses for Amgen’s AMG 510. The drug targets a specific mutation in the KRAS family that is frequently tied to lung tumors and some colon cancers.

A 25% response rate is the bar for AMG 510 to be “clinically meaningful,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Asthika Goonewardene wrote. Small-cap peer Mirati Therapeutics Inc. makes a similar medicine and could move as much as 30% if Amgen’s drug has positive data, JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama said.

The data will be presented June 3, followed by investor meeting webcast at 6:30 p.m.

AstraZeneca and Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck are presenting late-breaking results for their “Polo” study of Lynparza as a maintenance treatment in BRCA-mutated pancreatic cancer. This may have implications for Clovis Oncology Inc. as the small-cap drugmaker is also planning to pursue pancreatic cancer, SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens wrote.

Findings will be presented at a plenary session on June 2 at 3:15 p.m.

Blueprint Medicines

Data from part of the registrational “Arrow” trial of Blueprint’s BLU-667 in RET-altered lung and thyroid cancers is to be presented June 3. BLU-667 would potentially vie with Lilly’s LOXO-292, where both companies have shown competitive efficacy. Investors will be looking at safety and “difficulty benchmarking BLU-667” may drive volatility in Blueprint shares, Berens said.

Investor event will be webcast on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Genmab and Johnson & Johnson

Results from “Columba” and “Cassiopeia,” late-stage studies of Darzalex in multiple myeloma will be presented on Sunday and Monday.

Citi said that Columba data could drive premium pricing for subcutaneous Darzalex in the U.S. Deutsche Bank said the drug faces limited risk from Sanofi’s presentation of competing CD38 antibody isatuximab, “given Darzalex’s established presence as gold standard.”

