Small Cap Growth Conference: Live Executive Presentations on October 7th

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, October 7th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ibN610

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are delighted to host the Small Cap Growth virtual investor conference and provide a unique platform for these companies to communicate their strategies to a broader investor base," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

October 7th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

9:00 AM

Mirriad Advertising plc

(OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)

9:30 AM

dynaCERT Inc.

(OTCQX: DYFSF | TSX: DYA)

10:00 AM

EQ Inc.

(TSX-V: EQ)

10:30 AM

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

(OTCQB: YNVYF | TSX-V: YNV)

11:00 AM

Voxtur Analytics Corp.

(OTCQB: VXTRF | TSX-V: VXTR)

11:30 AM

Legion Capital Corp.

( OTCQX: LGCP )

12:00 PM

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

12:30 PM

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)

1:00 PM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALVOD | TSXV: ALV)

1:30 PM

Wondr Gaming Corp.

(CSE: WDR)

2:00 PM

LEAF Mobile Inc.

(OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF)

2:30 PM

AMPD Ventures Inc.

( OTCQB: AMPDF | CSE: AMPD)

3:00 PM

Lexagene Holdings Inc.

(OTCQB: LXXGF | TSX-V: LXG)

3:30 PM

Kwesst Micro Systems Inc.

(OTCQB: KWEMF | TSX-V: KWE)

4:00 PM

Decklar Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: DKLRF | TSX-V: DKL)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

