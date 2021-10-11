U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,641.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,740.75
    -67.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +1.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.90
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0900
    +0.8750 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,708.17
    +1,682.48 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.30
    +41.70 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.22
    +25.67 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Small Cap Growth Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the October 7th Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)
(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iM5rSi

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's "virtual trade booth".

October 7th Participating Companies:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Mirriad Advertising plc

(OTCQX: MMDDF | LSE: MIRI)

dynaCERT Inc.

(OTCQX: DYFSF | TSX: DYA)

EQ Inc.

(TSX-V: EQ)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

(OTCQB: YNVYF | TSX-V: YNV)

Voxtur Analytics Corp.

(OTCQB: VXTRF | TSX-V: VXTR)

Legion Capital Corp.

(OTCQX: LGCP)

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(OTCQX: MSNVF | TSX-V: MRS)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)

Wondr Gaming Corp.

(CSE: WDR)

LEAF Mobile Inc.

(OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF)

AMPD Ventures Inc.

(OTCQB: AMPDF | CSE: AMPD)

Lexagene Holdings Inc.

(OTCQB: LXXGF | TSX-V: LXG)

Decklar Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: DKLRF | TSX-V: DKL)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-cap-growth-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301396815.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Oil Jumps With Market Rally At Inflection Point; Tesla FSD Beta Rolls Out

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla started rolling out FSD Beta starting Sunday night.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Sho