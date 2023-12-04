Small companies are a great stage for your investment 'Star Search' | Retire on Track

Evan Guido

I don’t spend much time anymore at malls or brick-and-mortar retail outlets. You probably don’t, either. We’re doing more shopping online and don’t care to brave the demolition derby experience of large parking lots.

There are two exceptions, however. One, during the holiday season, I might go window shopping, maybe drop into a store to look at something specific. I’ll probably order anything of interest online anyway because I’m also finding it increasingly difficult to find exactly what I want at stores.

The other is when I see a new retailer or restaurant. I’m always looking for investment ideas, and when I see a new business move into town, I get curious. It reminds me of when I was growing up, watching Ed McMahon introduce unknown talent on "Star Search" (trust me, it was better than "America’s Got Talent").

I’ve found it difficult to invest in retail companies because it’s so difficult to maintain a sustainable advantage in retail. If a clothing chain becomes trendy, what’s to stop a competitor from vying for that market share? And what happens when it’s no longer trendy?

I remember when Chico’s FAS was popular. The women’s clothing retailer could do no wrong, and its stock price kept going up and up. Then, suddenly, it couldn’t do anything right. The same thing happened with Coach. It was enormously successful until its chief designer left.

As a result, I like to hunt for the next retail stars before they are famous. Many of these companies haven’t gone public yet, but I’ll keep an eye on them in case they do. It doesn’t have to be a flashy new kid on the block. Sometimes there are small companies that plug away slowly.

Winmark is my favorite example. It franchises businesses that buy and sell used sporting goods, musical instruments, and other items. Play It Again Sports and Music Go Round are two of their brand names – you’ve probably seen them at strip malls but didn’t really pay attention to them. Well, they’ve been hiding in plain sight. I don’t know whether it’s a good investment today, but the stock price has grown from about $55 to over $430 over the past 10 years.

Story continues

If you’re looking for other small companies, there are a couple of resources I like to look through. One is Forbes’ annual America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies. I’ll bet you haven’t heard of half these companies, but it’s always an interesting list to comb through for ideas.

This year’s list, for example, includes a Bradenton-based company called First Watch Restaurant Group. Its restaurants serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch around the country. I haven’t been to a First Watch yet, but I’ll be on the lookout for one.

This is the fun part of investing. Finding an idea, researching the company, looking at its fundamentals and seeing whether it fits my investing goals. And the best part is if you can invest in the stock before its price takes off into space.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax-affiliated insurance agency. 6260 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: Looking for the next 'big thing' for investors? Start small