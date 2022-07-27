U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Small Drones Market to Reach $24.29 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increased operational efficiency and surge in demand for enhanced surveillance activities fuel the growth of the global small drones market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Small Drones Market by Size (Nano drones and Micro drones), Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Application (Commercial, Defense, and Recreational): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global small drones industry generated $7.44 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.29 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in operational efficiency and rise in demand for improved surveillance drive the growth of the global small drones market. However, stringent drone regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in drone technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (229 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2312

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The nationwide lockdown led to partial or complete shutdown of small drone manufacturing facilities. In addition, the shortage of raw materials and disruptions in the supply chain impacted the manufacturing activities.

  • New deployment activities and initiatives were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The import-export activities were impacted due to ban by government authorities. The manufacturing and deployment activities are expected to get back on track post-lockdown.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2312

The rotary wing segment to continue its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the rotary wing segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around 92% of the global small drones market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for rotary wing drones across numerous industrial applications worldwide. However, the fixed wing segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for their high flight range.

The recreational segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the recreational segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global small drones market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for recreational purposes such as photography, videography, and delivery. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in deployment to improve efficiency of different commercial applications.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2312

North America to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global small drones market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to surge in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, & efficient small drones. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of small drones for surveillance and recreational purposes in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Leading Market Players

  • 3DR

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • Autel Robotics

  • BAE Systems Plc.

  • DJI Technology

  • Hubsan

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Parrot SA

  • SkyDio

  • Teledyne FLIR LLC.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e9b1b75860db113cf5c1fd6bd3b0816b

Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:

Micro Drone Market by Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid or Transitional), Application (Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security, Consumer, and Others), and Weight (Less Than 1 Kg and 1 Kg to 2Kg): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary, and Hybrid), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), and Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Nano UAV Drones Market by Size (Nano, Micro, and Mini), Wing Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotary Wing), Propulsion System (Hydrogen Cell, Solar Cell, and Lithium-ion), and Application (Military, Law Enforcement, Civil, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Drone Service Market by Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services, and Drone Training & Education Services), Duration of Service (Short-Duration Services and Long-Duration Services), Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, Modelling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others), and Solution (Enterprise and Point): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Drone Payload Market by Type (Cameras and sensors, Radar and communication, Weaponry), Users (Defense, Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction and archaeology, transportation, insurance, tourism) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

Military Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Hybrid), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT), Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations and Battle Damage Management), Propulsion (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell and Hybrid Cell), Endurance (Up to 2 Hours, 2 to 6 Hours and More than 6 Hours), Maximum Take-off Weight ( Less than 25 Kilograms, Between 25 to 150 Kilograms and More than 150 Kilograms), and Launching Mode (Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher and Hand Launched): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-drones-market-to-reach-24-29-billion-globally-by-2030-at-13-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301594084.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

