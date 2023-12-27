How small? Here's what size apartment $1,700 can get you in Nashville's neighborhoods

When it comes to searching for a rental apartment or new home, there's one thing you can expect will cost you a premium: location, location, location.

Apartment shopping is no different in Nashville. If you're looking for something close to downtown, you'll likely get less living space for your budget.

RentCafe found out exactly how much square footage renters can expect to get with a budget of $1,700 monthly, which is roughly the national average rent.

In Nashville and other southern cities, $1,700 goes a lot further for square footage than it does in more expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco.

Here's what you should know about the report.

Where Nashville renters get the most space for their buck

As expected, Nashville ZIP codes nearest to the city's center have the smallest apartments available for the budget of $1,700.

RentCafe published a report comparing the square footage renters can expect to get in apartments in different Nashville ZIP codes with a budget of $1,700 monthly.

ZIP code 37203 (Midtown): Average 591 square feet

ZIP code 37201 (Downtown core): Average 614 square feet

ZIP code 37219 (Downtown core): Average 627 square feet

ZIP code 37212 (Hillsboro Village): Average 638 square feet

ZIP code 37208 (Germantown): Average 693 square feet

RentCafe did not have sufficient data for Nashville ZIP codes 37213 (East Nashville) 37218 (Northwest Nashville) and 37220 (Oak Hill).

Where renters can get the most space for their money in Nashville

The following are the Nashville ZIP codes where your rental budget will go further when it comes to space. There are five ZIP codes where renters can find more than 1,000 square feet of space on average with a budget of $1,700.

ZIP code 37217 (east of the airport): Average 1,116 square feet

ZIP code 37207 (North Nashville): Average 1,052 square feet

ZIP code 37221 (Bellevue): Average 1,047 square feet

ZIP code 37214 (Donelson): Average 1,009 square feet

ZIP code 37211 (south of airport): Average 1,002 square feet

About one-third of Nashville ZIP codes offer more living space than the national average.

These five areas on the edges of Davidson County, along with ZIP code 37216 in the Inglewood area of East Nashville (average 982 square feet), make up the Nashville ZIP codes that offer more space than the national average (944 square feet) with a budget of $1,700.

How Nashville compares to other cities

When it comes to the smallest apartments in the country, New York City ZIP codes predictably take the crown. That is, if you can even find an apartment for $1,700 in the Big Apple. Apartments in Manhattan ZIP codes are the smallest, with the top spot going to ZIP code 10013 with 211 square feet of space on average.

New York city ZIP codes make up 36 of the top 50 ZIP codes that offer the smallest units for $1,700. The rest of the top 50 is rounded out with ZIP codes in San Francisco, Oakland and Boston.

In terms of ZIP codes that offer the most space for the budget of $1,700, Memphis tops the charts. Four Memphis ZIP codes (38109, 38116, 38127, 38118) are in the top ten ZIP codes that offer the largest apartments on average with the budget.

The winning ZIP code, Memphis's 38109, offers an average apartment size of just under 2,000 square feet for the budget. Other top ZIP codes include several in Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Tulsa and Kansas City.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Search by ZIP code: $1,700 is subjective in Nashville real estate