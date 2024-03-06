Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,092.75
    +7.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,615.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,009.00
    +78.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.60
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,135.00
    -6.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2719
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5400
    -0.4760 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,004.95
    +1,027.79 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,090.78
    -6.85 (-0.02%)
     
From Yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates, and results from Super Tuesday

A Small Japanese Shipbuilder Stock Has Higher Turnover Than Toyota Motor

Hideyuki Sano
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A small Japanese shipbuilder was the most actively traded stock by value in Tokyo on Wednesday, surpassing the world’s largest automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turnover for Mitsui E&S Co. was ¥290 billion ($1.9 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Toyota, which has a market value that’s 230 times larger than the shipbuilder, had turnover of ¥120 billion.

Mitsui E&S, which rose 8.6% on Wednesday, has surged about 220% since boosting its full-year operating profit outlook in mid-February.

The stock is popular among speculative daytraders, said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co. “Its results were good, but it’s hard to see any reason for the stock to jump so much,” he said.

Retail investors, who tend to be contrarians and sell into rally, have been increasing their leveraged buying in a rising market, an usual development that was last observed in early 2013, according to Kubota.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement