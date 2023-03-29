U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Small Local Marketing Agency Engineers Bandwidth to Grow Internationally

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Under the Hood of Podiatry Content Connection's Grayfish® Software

METUCHEN, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection, the #1 Podiatry marketing agency serving Podiatrists in the U.S., is now also serving Canada, and the U.K. Originally created to streamline blog publishing, the company's Grayfish Software is a big reason why PCC has been able to handle its unprecedented growth.

Grayfish is now a proven client content and management system with a 24-hour online activity dashboard for each client.

This proprietary software tracks

  • Weekly blog distribution

  • The effectiveness of marketing spot campaigns, Google Ads & Search optimization

  • Reputation management programs

  • Appointment requests

  • Form submission

It also improves communication between Podiatry practice staff and PCC account managers.

Prior to Grayfish, our expert authors' weekly blogs were manually published on each client's website. Today, this is done automatically, without having to log into each client's website, or worry about whether clients in the same state were receiving the same blogs, or had already received a blog with that topic for the month. This bit of automation frees up PCC staff to concentrate on strategic and creative services, and makes PCC's Six-Sigma philosophy of delivering the highest quality service at a lowered cost possible.

Podiatry Content Connection is the country's #1 marketing agency serving Podiatrists only, specializing in building a comprehensive, content-infused web presence to grow both practice and profits.

PCC Clients Earn More Than DPMs Using Other Marketing Companies

According to Customer Insights provided by Chase Bank, 56% of PCC clients are high earners. Only 37% of competitors' clients are considered high earners.

"We focus on one market and know it well," according to CEO Jeff Hartman. "With our experience, and through innovations like Grayfish, we deliver new patients and drive significant increases in practice revenue."

Successful PCC digital strategies to attract new and ideal patients include

  • Fresh weekly content

  • Reputation management

  • Directory optimization

  • Website design

  • Sponsored Ads on Google

  • Social media

  • Call-to-action spot campaigns

  • Innovative new programs

To learn more, contact (718) 475-9449 or visit https://www.PodiatryCC.com.

Podiatry Content Connection (PRNewsfoto/Podiatry Content Connection)
Podiatry Content Connection (PRNewsfoto/Podiatry Content Connection)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-local-marketing-agency-engineers-bandwidth-to-grow-internationally-301783714.html

SOURCE Podiatry Content Connection

