Small Mammal And Reptile Food Market to grow by $ 986.40 mn in 2021|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth & Challenges and Forecast 2025| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the small mammal and reptile food market and it is poised to grow by $ 986.40 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the small mammal and reptile food market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
Growing demand for dry small and reptile food is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 986.40 mn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Burgess Group PLC, Cargill Inc., Hartz Mountain Corp., Kaytee Products, Inc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mr Johnsons, Oxbow Animal Health, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and VITAKRAFT SUN SEED INC, are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
The new product launches is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the Europe market?
The Europe region will contribute to 46% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Burgess Group PLC, Cargill Inc., Hartz Mountain Corp., Kaytee Products, Inc, Land O Lakes Inc., Mr Johnsons, Oxbow Animal Health, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and VITAKRAFT SUN SEED INC. are some of the major market participants. Small mammal and reptile food manufacturers have started focusing on launching new products to enhance their customer base. Hence, the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, diseases associated with small mammals and reptiles and low awareness of small mammal and reptile food among pet owners likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this small mammal and reptile food market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market is segmented as below:
Type
Geography
Distribution channel
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The small mammal and reptile food market report covers the following areas:
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market Size
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market Trends
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for dry small and reptile food as one of the prime reasons driving the small mammal and reptile food market growth during the next few years. Also, the limitations of keeping large pets in urban areas will lead to a sizeable demand for the market.
Small Mammal and Reptile Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist small mammal and reptile food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the small mammal and reptile food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the small mammal and reptile food market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of small mammal and reptile food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Animal type
Market segments
Comparison by Animal type
Rabbits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rodents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Impact of COVID-19 and recovery from pandemic
Market opportunity by Animal type
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Pet specialty stores
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Others
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Burgess Group PLC
Cargill Inc.
Hartz Mountain Corp.
Land O Lakes Inc.
Mr Johnsons
Oxbow Animal Health
Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
VITAKRAFT SUN SEED INC.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
