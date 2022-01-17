Small Molecule API Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America| Manufacturing Scenario in Developing Countries to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America for the small molecule API Market The US is a key market for small molecule API in the region. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The rising geriatric population in the US and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases will boost the small molecule API market growth in North America over the forecast period. The small molecule API market estimates a market value of USD 71.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.89% as per the market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Small Molecule API Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Small Molecule API Market: Evolving small-molecule API manufacturing scenario in developing countries to drive growth

India and China are tremendously evolving as viable sources for key intermediates and bulk actives. With the presence of developed infrastructure and growing economic development, India and China have started producing high-quality small-molecule APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets. The innovators have started focusing on these countries for outsourcing late-stage intermediates, and a few global manufacturers have formed joint ventures with local small-molecule API manufacturers. The innovators are immensely partnering with local API manufacturers for high-quality bulk manufacturing activities, particularly with those in developing countries, resulting in low development and production costs. The manufacturing cost of APIs on average for generic oral solids, such as tablets and capsules, accounts for approximately 40%-50% of the production cost. Generic drug vendors seek competitive advantages by outsourcing bulk drug manufacturing activities to renowned small-molecule API manufacturers in developing countries that can deliver small-molecule APIs at a low cost.

Small Molecule API Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the small molecule API market by Deployment (captive APIs and contract APIs) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).

The small molecule API market share growth by the captive APIs segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the small molecule API market size and actionable market insights on each segment that can help in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

Small Molecule API Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

