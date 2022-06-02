Small Molecule Drug Product CDMO Benchmarking Report 2022: Data on 487 Service Encounters from 139 Respondents who have Been Involved in Outsourced Drug Product Projects in the Past 18 Months
Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Drug Product CDMO Benchmarking (5th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Small Molecule Drug Product Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind: to help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions and to help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing.
In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 487 service encounters from 139 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.
What You Will Learn:
Drug developers:
Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers:
Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing and related services
Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices with respect to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced small molecule drug product manufacturing
Major Topics:
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
CMO Selection Drivers
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Small Molecule Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics and Qualifications
Geography
Company Size
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
Primary Section Takeaways
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Outsourcing Models
CMO Selection Drivers
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important CMO Attributes
CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Preference Among Users
CMO Cost Perceptions
Summary Table
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Providers
Delivery Factors
Organization Factors
Capabilities
Staff Characteristics
Service Capabilities
CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
CMO Performance: Organization Factors
CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
CMO Loyalty
CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Small Molecule Drug Product CMO Competitive
Landscape
Quadrant I: Industry Leaders
Quadrant II: Hidden Gems
Quadrant III: Niche Players
Quadrant IV: Mismatched Expectations
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Models
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Large Molecule Product Offering
Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
CMO Selection Attributes
CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
Other Responses (1%)
CMO Familiarity
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Cost Perceptions
CMO Drill-downs
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Adare Pharma Solutions
Questions about this report? Contact the Publisher
Alcami
Almac
AMRI
BSP Pharmaceuticals
Cambrex
Catalent
Corden Pharma
Evonik
Evotec, including Aptuit
Famar
GSK Contract Manufacturing
Hetero
Hovione
Jubilant HollisterStier
Lonza
Novasep
Orion
Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
PCI Pharma Services
Pfizer CentreOne
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Quotient Sciences
Recipharm
Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly CEPiA Sanofi
Siegfried
STA Pharmaceutical, a WuXi AppTec Company
Vetter
CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Small Molecule Drug Product Outsourcing
Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing Involvement
Years of Industry Experience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i414g
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900