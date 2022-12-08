U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.35 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6470
    +0.1230 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,218.52
    +365.10 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.01
    +10.32 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Small Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Investor Symposium

Small Pharma Inc.
·2 min read
Small Pharma Inc.
Small Pharma Inc.

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce that George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will participate in an industry panel and host one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Canaccord Genuity Symposium on New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health.

The panel ‘Opportunities and challenges in changing the status quo on mental health therapeutics’ will take place virtually at 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (GMT) on December 13, 2022.

To register or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or eric@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”). The Company is advancing a clinical program of intravenous SPL026 with supportive therapy for the treatment of MDD, which was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”). In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.
George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk
Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors
Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com
Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:
Jaber Mohamed
MHP Communications
Email: smallpharma@mhpc.com
Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all been doing so. Eli Lilly and CRISPR are developing radical new therapies, while Johnson & Johnson is going all-in on using artificial intelligence to bring new therapies to market more quickly. It's hard to see Eli Lilly as a revolutionary stock.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Relmada Therapeutics shares decline 40% on Thursday

    Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. tumbled about 40% in premarket trading on Thursday, the day after the company said its experimental depression drug did not meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The stock closed Wednesday at $4.16, a three-year low. The study was evaluating REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The same drug previously failed as a monotherapy for the same condition. Relmada said it is continuing to study the investigational therap

  • Here's What We Know So Far About Amgen's Obesity Drug As It Trails Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen is years behind rivals in developing an obesity treatment, but the company says its experimental drug could prove superior.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Lost Half Its Value In Just Three Days

    Mirati Therapeutics' pain continued Thursday amid a series of analyst downgrades after MRTX stock lost about half of its value in three days.

  • Omega Therapeutics Could Offer 'Intriguing' Liver Cancer Drug, Analyst Says

    HC Wainwright has initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OMGA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $11. The analyst writes that the company's platform appears applicable to a wide array of therapeutic indications ranging from oncology to multigenic diseases, including immunology and regenerative medicine. The company's lead program, OTX-2002, is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed or refractory hepatocellular carcinoma. HC Wainwright says that OTX-2002 could prove an intriguing

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna's Bivalent COVID Shots For 6 Months Old

    The FDA has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/ BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) targeting the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as six months of age. The amended authorization allows the use of Moderna's bivalent shot as a booster in children six months through 5 years of age, two months after their initial vaccination. Pfizer/BioNTech's updated shot can now be given as a third dose to those aged six months thr

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After The FDA Gives It A Speedy Review In RSV?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Pfizer (PFE) RSV Vaccine Candidate BLA Gets FDA's Priority Tag

    The FDA's decision on Pfizer's (PFE) BLA seeking approval for RSV vaccine candidate in older adults is expected in May 2023.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • Pharming announces publication of data from Phase 3 Study of leniolisib in patients with APDS in ASH's Blood

    Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces today that the positive results of a Phase 3 clinical trial of the investigational drug leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, in adult and adolescent patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, have been published in Blood,1 the peer-reviewed international medical journal of the American So

  • Prometheus shares rally 177% as it prepares to move drug into Phase 3 studies

    Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. soared 177.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it will advance an experimental therapy into Phase 3 clinical trials for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease next year. The treatment, PRA023, was both safe and efficacious in a pair of Phase 2 clinical trials for the same conditions, Prometheus said in a news release. The full data from both mid-stage studies is expected to be shared at a medical meeting in the future. Prometheus "now

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Despite Neurocrine's Epilepsy Drug Missing Primary Goal In Pediatric Trial, Analyst Sees Strong Growth

    Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: NBIX) NBI-827104 did not meet its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 STEAMBOAT study compared to placebo in pediatric patients with epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep (EE-CSWS). The primary endpoint was a reduction from baseline in the spike-wave index (SWI) ratio when measured after six weeks of study treatment. Related: Neurocrine Biosciences Buys UK-Based Hormone Therapy Player. The SWI measures the percentage of sleep affec

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • New Dengue Vaccine Approved in Europe

    The vaccine from Japanese drugmaker Takeda will provide an alternative to a Sanofi vaccine that has been dogged by safety issues.

  • 3 Generic Drug Stocks to Watch Amid Inflation Pressures

    The impact of inflationary headwinds and pricing pressure on the Zacks Medical - Generic Drugs industry persists. New product launches provide some respite to AMPH, RDY and SLGL.

  • Moderna gets emergency authorization for updated Covid booster in kids under 5

    Kids as young as 6 months old can now get the updated Covid-19 booster made by Moderna Inc. — if they received their first two shots from Moderna.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old

    The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age. The amended authorization on Thursday from the Food and Drug Administration allows use of Moderna's bivalent shot as a booster in children 6 months through 5 years of age, two months after their initial vaccination. Pfizer/BioNTech's updated shot can now be given as a third dose to those aged 6 months through 4 years, who have not completed their primary vaccination series or are yet to receive the third dose.

  • FDA to allow bivalent COVID boosters for some infants and young children

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the bivalent COVID-19 boosters made by Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. for children as young as 6 months old. The regulator said children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old who first received Moderna's two-dose vaccine can now get Moderna's updated booster shot. The authorization for BioNTech and Pfizer's vaccine is slightly different. Children who are 6 months through 4 years can now get the companies' bivalent booster