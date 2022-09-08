Small Pharma to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Small Pharma Inc.

LONDON, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, announces that George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will participate in upcoming investor conferences this September.



Details of the sessions are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside chat (virtual)

Date: September 12-14, 2022

Time: On-demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 12, 2022

Conference link: Webcast access here

Jefferies Innovation in Mental Health Summit, New York City

Format: Fireside chat (in person)

Date: September 22, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Conference link: TBA – please check back here for an update next week

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your respective assigned conference representative or eric@lifesciadvisors.com .

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the ‘Events and Conferences’ section of Small Pharma’s website following the conferences

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, with a current focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted psychotherapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside the development of a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30 mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics.

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

