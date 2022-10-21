Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Accelerating Deployment of 5G Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Small Satellite Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.



A small satellite, also known as smallsat, refers to a type of low mass and size satellite, usually under 1,200 kg. Based on weight, it is categorized into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, picosatellite, and femtosatellite. Small satellites are affordable alternatives that enable commercial enterprises, non-profit groups, and educational institutions to conduct missions in the lower Earth orbit.

They make it possible to perform several scientific investigations and technology demonstrations in orbit at a low cost, with relative ease, and within a stipulated time. As a result, small satellites are extensively utilized for specific applications such as communication and navigation by civil, commercial, military, and government bodies.



Small Satellite Market Trends:



The rising need for remote sensing and Earth observation services across various sectors, including energy, oil & gas, defense, agriculture, etc., is primarily driving the global small satellite market. In addition to this, the widespread utilization of small satellites for communication and navigation owing to the increasing popularity of advanced technologies, such as over-the-top (OTT) services and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), is also stimulating the global market.

Moreover, the elevating demand for LEO-based small satellites to provide low-cost broadband in developing countries is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of small satellites in the telecom industry has led to the acceleration of 5G deployment globally, besides generating new market opportunities for satellite communication (Satcom) companies. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Additionally, the escalating usage of small satellites by research organizations for academic purposes and technological experimentation in space is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. For instance, NASA's CubeSat initiative offers educational institutions and NGOs a chance to collaborate on upcoming small satellite launches. Furthermore, the rising integration of numerous innovative technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc., to ensure efficient communications, improve spacecraft reliability, and enhance coordination is expected to augment the global small satellite market over the forecasted period.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Payloads and Structures

Electric Power System

Solar Panels and Antenna System

Propulsion System

Others

Breakup by Type:

Mini Satellite

Micro Satellite

Nano Satellite

Others

Breakup by Frequency:

L-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

Q/V-Band

HF/VHF/UHF-Band

Others

Breakup by Application:

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Science and Exploration

Mapping and Navigation

Space Observation

Others

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Academic

Government and Military

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global small satellite market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global small satellite market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global small satellite market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Small Satellite Market



6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Type



8 Market Breakup by Frequency



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by End User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AAC Clyde Space

Airbus SE

Ball Corporation

Blue Canyon Technologies (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Exolaunch Gmbh

GomSpace

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Millennium Space Systems Inc. (The Boeing Company)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Spire Global Inc.

The Aerospace Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6au97h

