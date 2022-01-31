U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Small Satellite Market to Reach $13.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Surge in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and increase in inclination toward incorporating LEO-based services fuel the growth of the small satellite market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Small Satellite Market by Type (Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, and Others), Application (Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science & Exploration, Mapping & Navigation, Space Observation, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Academic, Government & Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global small satellite industry was estimated at $3.25 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $13.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in demand for compact satellites and high-resolution imaging services, and growing inclination toward adopting LEO-based services drive the growth of the small satellite market. On the other hand, limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation and lack of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for satellite services in the commercial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (335 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1951

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The stringent lockdown measures and extended lockdowns gave way to limited rate of space launches, thereby impacting the global small satellite market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

  • However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

The minisatellite segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on type, the minisatellite segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global small satellite market. This is attributed to surge in demand for direct-to-home satellite broadcasting services across the world. The nanosatellite segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.0% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for connectivity solutions for processing real-time data for observation applications such as meteorological, hydrological, and marine, among others propel the segment growth.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1951

The commercial segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market. The same segment is also estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in incorporation of space technology by the commercial organizations.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small satellite market, due to rise in adoption of advanced satellite services among the civil, defense, and space industries in the North American region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased investment in deploying satellite technologies in countries such as China and India.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1951

Key players in the industry-

  • GomSpace

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Planet Labs Inc.

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • The Boeing Company

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Aerospace Corporation

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1951

Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:

Satellite Services Market by Type (Consumer Services, Fixed Satellite Services, Mobile Satellite Services, Remote Sensing, and Space Flight Management Services) and End-User Industry (Media & Entertainment, Government, Aviation, Defense, Aerospace, Retail & Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Satellite Market by Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, and Nano Satellite), End User (Commercial, Civil, Government, and Others) and by Applications (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration and Verification, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication, Others) - Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2030.

LEO and GEO Satellite Market by Types (Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)) and Application (Communication & Navigation, Remote Sensing, Surveillance, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component (Data Processing, Hardware, Launch Services, and Software), Mass (11–100kg (Microsatellites) and 1–10kg (Nanosatellites)), Application (Academic Training, Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Mapping & Navigation, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Civil, Commercial, Defense, Energy & Infrastructure, Government, and Maritime & Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Satellite Communication Market by Application (Voice Communication, Broadcasting, and Data Communication), Component (Equipment and Services), and End-Use Industry (Maritime, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Media, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market by Technology (Satellite Manufacturing, and Satellite Launch Systems), By End User (Commercial, and Military), By Application (Communication Satellite, Military Surveillance, Navigation Satellite, Earth Observation Satellite, and Others), By Satellite Type (LEO Satellites, MEO Satellites and GEO Satellites): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-satellite-market-to-reach-13-71-billion-globally-by-2030-at-16-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301471345.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

